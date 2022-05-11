Spiritus Law Expands with Addition of Partner Dominic Romano

MIAMI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritus Law, a Florida-based law firm serving clients in highly regulated industries and transactions, announced today the addition of Dominic "Nico" A. Romano as a partner. He will join the firm's Real Estate practice, focusing on the laws governing business and transactional matters, including real estate, financial services, corporate, infrastructure, development, and hospitality. He will also handle alcohol beverage matters. His addition to Spiritus Law will expand the firm's real estate and transactional capabilities to serve clients in the alcohol and hospitality industries who may need help with zoning or real property-related matters.

"The complexities of real estate and transactional law require experienced attorneys to ensure a smooth closing," said Robert Lewis, Co-Founding Partner of Spiritus Law. "Adding Nico's expertise to our team will enhance the representation of our clients involved in real estate and transactional matters, whether commercial or residential. Having had several restaurants as tenants during his time as a Commercial Real Estate Advisor for more than 20 years makes him a great addition to Spiritus!"

Mr. Romano's experience includes advising real estate investors, facilitating the deal-making process, and drafting and negotiating purchase and sale agreements. He also coordinates the closing of property deals, leases, evictions, and more. Previously, he was the Deputy Vice President of an infused beverage company where he was responsible for directing, planning, and controlling all financial and administrative operations. Simultaneously, he served as an attorney in private practice, pioneering efforts in corporate transactions, new business formation, real estate transactions, landlord-tenant, collections, and litigation. He identified risks along with proposed alternative structures to mitigate challenges involved in prospective transactions, managed day-to-day operations of a multifamily portfolio, and attended to all legal matters, including leases and evictions.

"Spiritus Law has a modern view of economic and business factors that influence Florida's real estate market few firms recognize," Mr. Romano said. "The opportunity to support the firm's goals for legal innovation while building upon their existing reputation for excellence is very exciting to me. I look forward to growing my practice here."

Prior to joining Spiritus Law, Mr. Romano was a Commercial Real Estate Advisor with more than 20 years in real estate transactions, negotiations, and processes for multi-family and retail properties. His unique client portfolio of several restaurants gives him a competitive advantage in the industry, providing insight into the needs and desires of both landlords and tenants to facilitate mutually beneficial solutions and accelerate transactions.

Mr. Romano was admitted to practice in Florida in 2006 and the District of Columbia in 2007. In 2019, he became a licensed Florida Real Estate Sales Associate. Mr. Romano received a Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University School of Law in 2005. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in International Business and a minor in Economics from the University of Florida. He sits on the Planning and Zoning Board of the City of Lighthouse Point.

