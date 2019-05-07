Spiroflow's remote monitoring system is an industry first

With IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) becoming increasingly established, the use of sensors, small computers and wireless networks to collect and analyse data across entire facilities, is enabling connected businesses to improve their overall effectiveness and reduce downtime. Relevant data could include the hours that a machine is running, motors operating at higher amps, unusual spikes, issues on site that may cause failure or under-performing parts.

By monitoring equipment performance, SAM can provide the customer with a custom set of graphs showing data from all available sensors. And depending on a customer's specifications, the data will show live trends based on pre-set variables. All data collected will be stored online and will be subject to high levels of security.

Spiroflow has incorporated the benefits of their active monitoring initiative into a 'SAVE with SAM' marketing campaign featuring a robotic character. The campaign highlights the unique selling points of the solution, these being: Safety - the ability to be alerted of potential safety hazards before they arise; Awareness - SAM can eliminate costly and unnecessary downtime by moving to a just-in-time maintenance schedule; Visibility – gain critical insight into equipment performance via a multiple sensor reporting and Efficiency - reducing disruption to the operation, avoiding downtime and in turn resulting in a cost saving.

Announcing the new offering, Spiroflow's Chairman/CEO Jeff Dudas, said: "As an industry leader, it is important for us to embrace not only IIoT in all that we do, but also to support the private sector's move towards industry 4.0. As an industry first, SAM will allow our customers to have unbiased facts at their fingertips allowing for an enhanced overview of equipment performance, together with the ability to quickly identify issues and rectify them. Clearly by having the means to implement precise measures, a catastrophic equipment failure and resulting downtime can be avoided."

Spiroflow has been a Global leader in the field of powder handling and dry bulk solids processing for more than 45 years. To learn more visit spiroflow.com , email sales@spiroflow.com or call 704 246 0900.

SOURCE Spiroflow Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.spiroflow.com

