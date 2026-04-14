Spirographic AI LLC Launches Tissue-Specific Polypharmacology Platform Demonstrating Industry-Leading Drug Target Prediction Accuracy

Platform Validated on 200+ Drugs Across 8 Organ Systems, Achieving 54% Primary Target Accuracy — 2-3x Above Industry Standard

CORVALLIS, Ore., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirographic AI, LLC today announced the computationally validated launch of its proprietary tissue-specific polypharmacology prediction platform, demonstrating breakthrough performance in pharmaceutical drug target identification and side effect prediction across 200 compounds and 195 biological receptors spanning 8 organ systems.

Spirographic AI, LLC

The platform, developed by Brandy Stoffel, MSN, RN, represents the first drug-receptor prediction system to incorporate tissue-specific microenvironmental context into polypharmacology screening — differentiating receptor variants across cardiac, pulmonary, gastrointestinal, neurological, and other organ systems simultaneously.

Validated Performance

In blind validation testing across 200 pharmaceutical compounds representing multiple therapeutic classes, the Spirographic AI platform achieved:

54% primary target accuracy compared to the industry standard of 15-25%

compared to the industry standard of 15-25% 44% overall polypharmacology coverage across known therapeutic and off-target receptors

across known therapeutic and off-target receptors 195 receptor targets across 8 organ systems analyzed simultaneously

across 8 organ systems analyzed simultaneously 19,000+ novel target predictions representing potential drug repurposing and discovery opportunities

"Traditional computational methods treat receptors as single entities regardless of tissue context," said Brandy Stoffel, MSN, RN, founder of Spirographic AI LLC. "Our platform recognizes that a dopamine receptor in the GI tract behaves differently than one in the brain — and that distinction is exactly what predicts real-world side effects."

Commercial Significance

The platform's tissue-specific architecture has direct applications across the pharmaceutical development pipeline:

Early safety screening — Cardiac (hERG, NaV1.5), CNS, and organ-specific toxicity prediction before synthesis

— Cardiac (hERG, NaV1.5), CNS, and organ-specific toxicity prediction before synthesis Drug repurposing — Novel target identification across existing compound libraries

— Novel target identification across existing compound libraries Regulatory support — Comprehensive mechanism-of-action data for submissions

— Comprehensive mechanism-of-action data for submissions Lead optimization — Full target profile mapping early in development

About Spirographic AI

Spirographic AI, LLC is an early-stage biotechnology company developing computational tools for pharmaceutical drug discovery and safety prediction. The company's tissue-specific polypharmacology platform is patent-pending (63/956,230) and available for pharmaceutical partnership, licensing, and custom screening engagements.

Media Contact

Brandy Stoffel, MSN, RN

Founder, Spirographic AI, LLC

https://spirographicai.com/

SOURCE Spirographic AI, LLC