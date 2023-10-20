Spirulina Chocolates Market size to increase by USD 209.04 million between 2022 to 2027 | Growing prevalence of malnutrition is notably driving the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The spirulina chocolates market size is expected to grow by USD 209.04 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 10.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Growing prevalence of malnutrition is notably driving the spirulina chocolates market. However, factor such as fluctuations in raw material prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Chocolate bars and Chocolate powder), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spirulina Chocolates Market 2023-2027

Spirulina Chocolates Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

During the forecast period, substantial growth is anticipated in the offline segment. This segment encompasses traditional physical retail outlets where products are sold directly to customers. Various retail formats within the offline segment encompass supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty shops, health food stores, independent retailers, drugstores, pharmacies, gourmet food shops, and duty-free shops.

Spirulina Chocolates Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is expected to contribute significantly, accounting for 37% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. One key factor driving market growth in Europe is the increasing consumer demand for healthier food options. With a growing awareness of health, individuals are actively seeking ways to incorporate nutrient-rich foods into their diets.

Furthermore, the e-commerce channel plays a significant role in distributing spirulina chocolate across Europe. Consumers are increasingly favoring online platforms as a convenient means to access specialty and premium products like spirulina chocolate. This trend is attracting both new entrants and established players to the market, intensifying competition and driving innovation in the global spirulina chocolate market within the region. These factors collectively fuel market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Spirulina Chocolates Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The spirulina chocolates market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Akal

Bio Benjamin

Bloom Delight

Giddy Yoyo Inc.

Healthy Little Vittles

Hello Chocolate

Landish

Lifestream NZ

LUCHINO SRL

MERAVIGLIE Srl

Nestle SA

Nurture Brands Ltd.

Nutrezy

Pierre Marcolini Group

Sari Foods Co

Sonalis Consumer Product Ltd.

Suncore Foods Inc.

The Algae Factory BV

Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd.

ZEON BIOTECH PVT LTD.

Spirulina Chocolates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 209.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akal, Bio Benjamin, Bloom Delight, Giddy Yoyo Inc., Healthy Little Vittles, Hello Chocolate, Landish, Lifestream NZ, LUCHINO SRL, MERAVIGLIE Srl, Nestle SA, Nurture Brands Ltd., Nutrezy, Pierre Marcolini Group, Sari Foods Co, Sonalis Consumer Product Ltd., Suncore Foods Inc., The Algae Factory BV, Vosges Haut Chocolat Ltd., and ZEON BIOTECH PVT LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

