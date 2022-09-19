Spirulina Extract Market to record USD 138.74 Mn growth, Evolving Opportunities with Aim Grow Biotech Co. Ltd. and AromataGroup Srl

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Spirulina Extract Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 138.74 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented in nature and is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the market. The report identifies Aim Grow Biotech Co. Ltd., AromataGroup Srl, BASF SE, C.B.N. Bio engineering Co. Ltd., and Chr Hansen Holding AS others as dominant players in the market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spirulina Extract Market 2022-2026

The market segments the global spirulina extract market as follows,

Spirulina Extract Market by Application

Nutraceuticals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

Animal feed and pet food - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cosmetics - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The nutraceuticals segment will dominate the global spirulina extract market through the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid development of algae-based superfoods, heightened interest of consumers toward natural and clean-label products, and regulatory encouragement in terms of enabling policies and implementation framework will foster the growth of the segment. In addition, the increasing awareness of the health benefits of spirulina among consumers will further accelerate the growth of the segment.

Spirulina Extract Market by Geography

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America is the leading market for spirulina extract, occupying 34% of the global market share. The presence of favorable climatic conditions and the increasing demand for clean label products containing natural ingredients are driving the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key markets for spirulina extract in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA.

Key growth driver:

The market is driven by the growing demand for natural and clean label colors. The growing concerns about the safety of artificial colors and negative their long-term impact on health are forcing many players in the food and beverage industry to shift toward the use of natural food colors. Spirulina extracts can be used as color confections for candies, chewing gums, frostings, ice creams, and ready-to-eat and frozen food products. They can also be used as coating formulations for dietary supplements, tablets, and capsules. All these factors are driving the growth of the global spirulina extract market.

In addition, the potential health benefits of spirulina is anticipated to boost the growth of the spirulina extract market. However, some of the side effects associated with the consumption of spirulina will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in Spirulina Extract Market:

Aim Grow Biotech Co. Ltd.

AromataGroup Srl

BASF SE

C.B.N. Bio engineering Co. Ltd.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Cyanotech Corp.

DIC Corp.

Dohler GmbH

E.I.D. Parry India Ltd.

Far East Bio Tec Co. Ltd.

Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd.

Givaudan SA

GNC Holdings LLC

Green Jeeva LLC

Herbo Nutra

Ideal Natural Extract

NOW Health Group Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Spirulina Extract Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 138.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aim Grow Biotech Co. Ltd., AromataGroup Srl, BASF SE, C.B.N. Bio engineering Co. Ltd., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Cyanotech Corp., DIC Corp., Dohler GmbH, E.I.D. Parry India Ltd., Far East Bio Tec Co. Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd., Givaudan SA, GNC Holdings LLC, Green Jeeva LLC, Herbo Nutra, Ideal Natural Extract, NOW Health Group Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., and Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

