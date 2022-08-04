SPITCH ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASE OF OMNICHANNEL CONVERSATIONAL AI PLATFORM

Enhancements include seamless integration with company's virtual assistant technology and speech analytics with advanced reporting and business intelligence tools

ZURICH, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spitch.ai , global leader in conversational AI solutions, today announced updates to the company's Omnichannel conversational AI platform, including new features that surpass the capabilities of competitive solutions.

Spitch.ai announces updates to the company’s Omnichannel conversational AI platform, including new features that surpass the capabilities of competitive solutions.

The latest version of the Spitch.ai Knowledge Base (KB) has been updated to offer seamless integration with the company's Virtual Assistant technology. Additionally, Spitch.ai's Speech Analytics (SA) now include advanced reporting and business intelligence tools with clear and intuitive user interfaces, enabling users to customize and build report templates using a low code/no code approach.

Other updates include multi-party conversation support for Speech Analytics for use during conference calls and calls transferred between agents in contact centers. In addition to sentiment scoring, diarization, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and summarization features are now available.

"Deploying and managing the Spitch Knowledge Base has become even easier thanks to our low code/no code product philosophy as well as drag and drop user UI construction," said Piergiorgio Vittori, President and CEO of Spitch US. "Minimal involvement, if any, of customer IT resources is required to get up and running. Our tiered structure of the new Knowledge Base product – including Tier 1 functionalities free of charge supplied with all the new Virtual Assistants implementations – makes smart business sense for customers with a range of needs."

With this update, it is now possible to easily manage FAQ content in the Knowledge Base to generate automatic replies to customer queries, use the KB in Agent Prompt mode, generate calendar prompts and add fuzzy search results for Virtual Assistants to provide answers even when intents have been recognized with low confidence/probability. These new functions help increase efficiency and save costs as less conversations end up being steered to contact center agents.

Spitch's standard "develop once – deploy omni" approach means that clients can fully utilize the new features with a text bot and then simply activate the new channel (for a voice bot), since the core functionality is the same.

Please contact us to learn more about this update and how it can help your business or visit us at spitch.ai

About Spitch.ai

Spitch is a global provider of B2B and B2C Conversational AI solutions, headquartered in Switzerland since 2014 with a presence in many countries across Europe and now in North America. Spitch helps enterprises to better understand and serve their customers using Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. Spitch has more than 40 customers worldwide, including Samsung, Etihad, Swisscard, Versicherungs Kammer Bayer, Baloise Insurance, PostFinance, Gruppo Reale, Migrosbank and others.

SOURCE Spitch