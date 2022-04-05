Spitch.ai Appoints Speech Technology Veteran Piergiorgio Vittori as President and CEO of Spitch's U.S. Division

On the heels of Spitch's successful funding round in 2021, Vittori plans to expand the sales, marketing and technical teams in the U.S. and to continue to grow the company's existing customer roster across finance, insurance, health, technology, telecom, education, retail, public transport, public sector, and government verticals.

"I enjoy being at the forefront of speech technology and being a part of the Spitch team excites and motivates me," said Piergiorgio Vittori, President and CEO, U.S. Division, of Spitch.ai. "We have a powerful AI solution built by experts in the field and I look forward to increasing our business in the U.S."

Spitch's state-of-the-art omnichannel solution using Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning which delivers a customizable end-to-end solution that integrates with existing infrastructure. Customers are able to leverage AI through Virtual Assistants for text and voice, Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, and more.

"Piergiorgio has already been an integral part of our growth in the U.S. and it made sense to put him in a position to continue to contribute to the overall success of the company," said Alexey Popov, Global CEO of Spitch.ai. "He understands the industry and how crucial AI is to the future of speech technology and we could not be any happier with our choice for a president and CEO of the U.S. division."

Spitch has a unique approach to conversational AI because it develops and maintains its own core technology. Last year, it handled over 50 million end-user interactions and continues to grow.

Spitch plans to announce its U.S. brands and partnerships in coming weeks.

For more information, visit spitch.ai

About Spitch.ai

Spitch is a global provider of B2B and B2C Conversational AI solutions, headquartered in Switzerland since 2014 with a presence in many countries across Europe and now in North America. Spitch helps enterprises to better understand and serve their customers using Natural Language Processing (NLP), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. Spitch has more than 40 customers worldwide, including Etihad, Swisscard, Versicherungs Kammer Bayer, Baloise Insurance, PostFinance, Gruppo Reale, Migrosbank and others to be announced soon .

SOURCE Spitch.ai