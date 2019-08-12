SPK Earns Place on MSP 501 Ranking List of Top Managed Services Providers in the World

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPK and Associates, LLC (SPK) is excited to announce our recent award as one of 2019's 501 most elite Information Technology managed service providers in the United States. The Channel Futures / Channel Partners' 2019 MSP 501 is widely viewed as the most comprehensive global survey of managed services providers (MSPs).

Channel Futures MSP 501 2019 Winner

The field of IT managed services is rapidly growing, meaning that it can be difficult for prospective buyers to determine who offers the best value for their MSP spend. SPK's place among the 501 most elite managed service providers in the world is a strong recognition of the unique value offered by SPK and Associates.

"Every year, we have hundreds more applications than the year before. That means that every year, the competition gets more and more fierce," says Kris Blackmon, Senior Editor of Channel Futures and Channel Partners, who acted as program lead for the MSP 501.

"We are honored Channel Futures has recognized SPK and Associates," remarked Christine McHale, CEO and Co-Founder of SPK. "As a technology company that serves engineering and manufacturing, we continue to work hard to contribute to the digital transformation of engineering organizations -- by continually improving our technical depth, as well as our understanding of the business of R&D and product development."

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Blackmon. "Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

Visit SPK online to learn more about how SPK accelerates R&D by delivering faster product releases, improved engineering efficiencies, and reduced development costs through our managed services of engineering applications, systems, and processes.

About SPK and Associates, LLC. (SPK): Founded in 1997 with headquarters in Scotts Valley, CA, SPK is a privately held, leading engineering services company that specializes in Engineering-based IT solutions for product and software development teams, and manufacturing organizations. Our solutions deliver faster product releases, improved engineering efficiencies, improved product quality, and reduced development cost by integrating and automating mechanical, electrical and software engineering applications, data, systems and processes. Follow @spkaa on Twitter and visit spkaa.com and spkaa.com/blog for more information about SPK.

