SPL Acquires DHL Analytical, Continuing its Expansion of Environmental Services in the Texas Triangle

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPL, a leading provider of compliance and testing services for environmental, energy, and other end markets, has acquired DHL Analytical, a comprehensive environmental laboratory located in Austin, TX.

With this acquisition, SPL will be positioned to quickly expand its environmental testing capabilities in the Austin area to meet the demands of the emerging technology manufacturing sector and fast-growing communities alike. Along with several other recent acquisitions, SPL continues to invest in Texas, establishing itself as the State's premier laboratory leader for projects encompassing site assessment, remediation/cleanup, ground water/wastewater analysis, and waste analysis.

"The Austin area has long proven itself as a top destination for Fortune 500 companies," said Jeff Hibbeler, Chief Executive Officer of SPL. "We believe this acquisition helps bridge a critical gap between the emerging industries of the area and their accessibility to local environmental testing. From day one, we were impressed with DHL's state-of-the-art facility, equipment, and highly trained staff. The opportunities here are endless".

"SPL's vision for the DHL team is exciting," said Dr. Derhsing Luu, Owner and President of DHL Analytical. "I know that every DHL customer will experience the commitment to providing excellent customer service in everything SPL does".

About SPL

SPL, headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, is one of North America's leading laboratories for the environmental, energy, aerospace, utility, and consumer end markets. SPL is backed by Sentinel Capital Partners. Learn more about how SPL employees are advancing The Science of SureTM at www.spl-inc.com .

About DHL Analytical

DHL Analytical is an environmental laboratory that has been providing analytical testing services for Texas for over 20 years. https://dhlanalytical.com/

