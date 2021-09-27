SPL, Inc. Announces Acquisition of AFS

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPL, Inc., a leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) for the energy industry and other end markets, announced today its acquisition of AFS, formerly known as Assured Flow Solutions. By combining these businesses, SPL will provide customers with expanded laboratory testing, software, and tech-enabled consulting, to help them optimize product flow.

"Adding AFS to the SPL team helps us better support customers globally and bolster our Science-of-Sure approach to Testing, Inspection and Certification," said Jeff Hibbeler, Chief Executive Officer of SPL. "With locations in Houston, Denver, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the AFS transaction will expand SPL's footprint in key high growth markets and accelerate our ongoing international expansion. The acquisition also adds new application capabilities in the areas of flow assurance, asset integrity, and ESG, to SPL's extensive TIC digital platform."

"We are excited to be joining forces with SPL, a like-minded energy company that values tech-enabled consulting and the power of data, furthering our Measure-Model-Solve approach we have successfully executed over the last decade. The combination will help us better serve our combined global customer base and expand our digital platform to broader end markets," said Tommy Golczynski, CEO of AFS. Tommy and co-Founder Tony Spratt will both remain in key positions to help grow the combined company.

About SPL

SPL is a globally recognized leader in TIC services for the energy industry with an expanding presence in a range of adjacent end markets. The company combines ISO-certified labs, verifiable test methods, and world-renowned scientists with patented software and digital workflows to bring assurance and insights to customers' product data.

ABOUT AFS

AFS is a multinational science and engineering company offering a custom mix of laboratory, engineering, and technology services. The company helps clients in the energy industry to measure, model, and solve even their most complex challenges to become safer, more efficient, and more profitable. AFS was recognized by Houston Business Journal and Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in both Houston and the United States.

FURTHER INFORMATION

