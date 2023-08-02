SPL Inc. Releases First Annual Sustainability Report

02 Aug, 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPL Inc, a leading provider of compliance and testing services for environmental, energy and other end markets, has released its first annual sustainability report. This report highlights the strategic transformation by leadership over the last 5 years to create a sophisticated and diversified analytical company that plays a critical role for municipalities and industry alike in achieving their environmental obligations.

"Today more than ever, the world demands data to back claims of sustainability" said Dr. Andrew Parker, President of Laboratories for SPL. "We're proud to be a trusted partner in our customer's sustainability journey".

"We have set ambitious goals for this company, to provide our customers with comprehensive testing solutions they can trust" said Jeff Hibbeler, CEO of SPL. "This is only the beginning".

About SPL

SPL, headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, is one of North America's leading TIC providers serving environmental, energy, aerospace, utility, and consumer end markets. SPL is backed by Sentinel Capital Partners. Learn more about how SPL employees are advancing The Science of Sure™ at www.spl-inc.com.

