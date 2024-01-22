Splash Box Marketing LLC Wins Multiple Awards and Announces Company Expansion

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Box Marketing begins the new year by celebrating their successes in 2023 and expanding their services to include magazine creation and SEO optimization.

In 2023, Splash Box proved themselves to be an exemplary company, making an extraordinary impact in the fields of graphic design and 508 remediation. Splash Box was recognized by the Stevie Awards, Inc.'s Best in Business Awards, and the Great Companies Awards. The Stevie Awards honored the 508 Remediation Department at Splash Box as the Technology Department of the Year, as well as Craig Woldt as the Technology Executive of the Year. Secondly, Great Companies awarded Jenny Woldt with the Women Entrepreneur Award, in the Advertising & Marketing category. Last but certainly not least, the Inc. Best in Business Awards honored Splash Box with the award for Business Services, in the Small and Mighty category. Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact ­– impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

Buoyed by these awards, Splash Box is thrilled to announce another strategic expansion into magazine creation and SEO optimization services. Leveraging their award-winning expertise, Splash Box aims to offer comprehensive solutions that empower clients to enhance and improve their online presence, by creating captivating content, increasing online visibility and rankings, and making content accessible. Consistently demonstrating their commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success since its inception, Splash Box Marketing's range of services includes digital marketing, branding, social media management, and now, with its expanded offerings, magazine creation and SEO optimization.

Splash Box Marketing LLC is a 508 ADA compliance and creative marketing agency based out of Hendersonville, TN. Splash Box was founded as a creative design agency, growing over the years into a multi-faceted organization with clients across the country. We strive to make the Internet accessible to the hard of sight through our 508 remediation team. Our design team keeps accessibility in mind from the beginning of the design process. We offer clients a fresh perspective, relentless dedication, quick turnarounds, and competitive pricing. Our work is always high-quality, on time, and within budget. Contact us by email at [email protected], or learn more at splashbox.com.

