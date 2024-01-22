Splash Box Marketing LLC Wins Multiple Awards and Announces Company Expansion

News provided by

Splash Box Marketing

22 Jan, 2024, 08:46 ET

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Box Marketing begins the new year by celebrating their successes in 2023 and expanding their services to include magazine creation and SEO optimization.

Continue Reading
Splash Box Marketing logo.
Splash Box Marketing logo.
Black and white group photo of the Splash Box Marketing team.
Black and white group photo of the Splash Box Marketing team.

In 2023, Splash Box proved themselves to be an exemplary company, making an extraordinary impact in the fields of graphic design and 508 remediation. Splash Box was recognized by the Stevie Awards, Inc.'s Best in Business Awards, and the Great Companies Awards. The Stevie Awards honored the 508 Remediation Department at Splash Box as the Technology Department of the Year, as well as Craig Woldt as the Technology Executive of the Year. Secondly, Great Companies awarded Jenny Woldt with the Women Entrepreneur Award, in the Advertising & Marketing category. Last but certainly not least, the Inc. Best in Business Awards honored Splash Box with the award for Business Services, in the Small and Mighty category. Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. says, "Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact ­– impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole."

Buoyed by these awards, Splash Box is thrilled to announce another strategic expansion into magazine creation and SEO optimization services. Leveraging their award-winning expertise, Splash Box aims to offer comprehensive solutions that empower clients to enhance and improve their online presence, by creating captivating content, increasing online visibility and rankings, and making content accessible. Consistently demonstrating their commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success since its inception, Splash Box Marketing's range of services includes digital marketing, branding, social media management, and now, with its expanded offerings, magazine creation and SEO optimization.

Splash Box Marketing LLC is a 508 ADA compliance and creative marketing agency based out of Hendersonville, TN. Splash Box was founded as a creative design agency, growing over the years into a multi-faceted organization with clients across the country. We strive to make the Internet accessible to the hard of sight through our 508 remediation team. Our design team keeps accessibility in mind from the beginning of the design process. We offer clients a fresh perspective, relentless dedication, quick turnarounds, and competitive pricing. Our work is always high-quality, on time, and within budget. Contact us by email at [email protected], or learn more at splashbox.com.

Media Contact:
Jenny Woldt
615-537-1318
[email protected]

SOURCE Splash Box Marketing

Also from this source

Splash Box Marketing Wins Gold & Silver Stevie® Awards in 2023 International Business Awards®

Splash Box Marketing Wins Gold & Silver Stevie® Awards in 2023 International Business Awards®

Splash Box Marketing LLC was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Technology Department of the Year and their CTO, Craig Woldt, won Silver ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.