Splash Box Marketing Marks 20-Year Anniversary with Strategic Leadership Appointment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Box Marketing, a trusted provider of accessibility and graphic design services for health plans and government organizations, today announced the appointment of JoLynn Smith as President as the company celebrates 20 years in business. This leadership addition reflects the company's continued commitment to growth, innovation, and advancing accessible communications.

Jenny Woldt, CEO of Splash Box Marketing JoLynn Smith, newly appointed President of Splash Box Marketing

Originally founded in 2006 as a graphic design agency, Splash Box Marketing expanded in 2012 to include accessibility services, like 508 remediation of documents and websites. Over the past two decades, Splash Box has helped countless organizations improve their branding, create engaging designs, and ensure compliance with national and international accessibility standards ­– all within highly-regulated environments such as health care and the federal government.

"Turning 20 is a milestone that makes you pause and reflect. I'm proud of our growth, our resilience, and the trust our clients place in us, but most of all, I'm proud of our team and the way we show up for each other every day," said Jenny Woldt. "And as we look ahead, I'm especially excited about the future with Smith stepping in as President, bringing strong leadership, fresh momentum, and the kind of steady direction that will help us keep growing while staying true to who we are."

JoLynn Smith brings nearly 20 years of experience to Splash Box, primarily in the healthcare sector working with companies like Optum, UnitedHealth Group, and Healogics. Smith boasts a proven record of driving growth, strengthening client relationships, and leading high-performing teams, and as President, she will work with the executive team to accelerate growth, oversee day-to-day operations, lead strategic planning and organizational development, and help to advance Splash Box's long-term goals and vision.

"I'm excited to be part of a team that leads with both creativity and integrity," said JoLynn Smith. "Splash Box has a unique culture of collaboration and accountability, and I look forward to building on that foundation as we grow, innovate, and deliver even greater outcomes for the organizations we serve."

As Splash Box enters its third decade, the company plans to build on its 20-year foundation by expanding offerings, enhancing digital and document remediation capabilities, and continuing to support health plan and federal agencies in meeting evolving accessibility standards.

About Splash Box

Splash Box Marketing LLC is a 508 ADA compliance and creative marketing agency based out of Hendersonville, TN. Splash Box was founded as a creative design agency, growing over the years into a multi-faceted organization with clients across the country. We strive to make the Internet accessible to the hard of sight through our 508 remediation team. Our design team keeps accessibility in mind from the beginning of the design process. We offer clients a fresh perspective, relentless dedication, quick turnarounds, and competitive pricing. Our work is always high-quality, on time, and within budget. For assistance in building an accessibility plan or making your documents, videos, or websites accessible, contact us by email at [email protected], or learn more at splashbox.com.

