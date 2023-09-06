Splash Box Marketing Wins Gold & Silver Stevie® Awards in 2023 International Business Awards®

Winners to Be Honored in Rome on 13 October

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Box Marketing LLC was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Technology Department of the Year and their CTO, Craig Woldt, won Silver in the category Technology Executive of the Year in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.

Splash Box Marketing won top honors in the Technology category surrounded by industry titans including DHL, Amazon, IBM, Allianz Technology and Mastercard.

Splash Box Marketing is a woman owned ADA Compliance and creative marketing company specializing in making the internet accessible to the hard of sight through the 508 Remediation process. Their in-house team of IT specialists work with government, prime and small businesses to ensure that the hard of sight community has the same access to online materials as the sighted community. Jenny Hale Woldt, CEO, started Splash Box in 2006 and with the help of Craig Woldt, CTO, has become an industry leader in accessibility services.

Judges quote: "Splash Box Marketing's 508 Department is truly remarkable. Their commitment to making the internet more accessible for individuals with limited vision is highly admirable. Through their 508 Remediation Services and ADA Compliance website reviews, they have helped many clients become compliant and ensure that everyone can access digital content with ease. The team's dedication is truly inspiring, and their positive impact on the Tennessee School for the Blind is heartwarming. It's also impressive to see their efforts to raise awareness through social media, an educational blog, and podcast appearances. Their work truly showcases their expertise and compassion in making digital content more inclusive. Overall, their contributions align perfectly with the mission of creating a more accessible online environment, and their passion for the work they do is evident."

