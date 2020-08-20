Splash Collaborates with Adobe to Deliver a Comprehensive Event Marketing Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash, the world's fastest-growing event marketing platform, is strengthening its collaboration with Adobe by becoming an Adobe Exchange Accelerate partner.

Splash empowers teams across an organization to create beautiful, on-brand event marketing programs efficiently and quickly while supporting data governance, compliance, and event measurement. The platform's bidirectional integration with Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, means important event data can move seamlessly between systems, giving marketers real-time data and visibility of their events.

Events designed with Marketo Engage programs are auto-created whenever a Splash event is built, giving marketers full event data visibility and the ability to effectively create automated follow-up programs through Marketo Engage.

Splash's additional integrations with live streaming and webinar platforms address the increasing demand among Marketo Engage customers to execute virtual events at scale. These include Zoom, GoToWebinar, ON24, BlueJeans, Vimeo, Cisco Webex, Facebook Live, LinkedIn Live, and YouTube.

"We're proud to be building a true platform that brings together all aspects of creating any type of event, rather than allowing events to remain in a silo," said Ben Hindman, Co-Founder and CEO of Splash. "Our partnership with Adobe means more brands can combine Marketo Engage's best-in-class solution with ours, building even more powerful event marketing programs to foster the relationships that drive business forward."

"Event marketing is a key component of any marketing strategy and Splash enables our customers to execute virtual events while providing the actionable data needed to create impactful experiences throughout the entire customer journey," said Ryan Murden, Head of Business Development, Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe. "We are excited to welcome Splash to the Adobe Exchange program as an Accelerate partner to help brands create impactful virtual events that drive business growth."

To learn more about Splash and Marketo, visit LaunchPoint.

To learn more about Splash, visit splashthat.com.

About Splash

Splash is a platform championing virtual event marketing by helping businesses market, measure, and scale their virtual event marketing programs. From beautiful event pages and customized registration forms, to email follow-up programs and easy integrations with other business systems, Splash empowers teams across the organization to design on-brand, measurable, and compliant event marketing programs that deliver exceptional experiences and inspire quick action on attendee data. See why Fortune 500 companies work with Splash to scale their live and online event marketing programs and unleash the power of human connection by visiting https://splashthat.com/product/virtual.

