Splash Financial Partners with PenFed Credit Union to Fund up to $350 Million Annually in Student Loan Refinancing

CLEVELAND, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Financial, Inc., a financial education and student loan refinancing company that provides online lending options to help graduates consolidate and refinance their student loan debt, announced today that it has partnered with PenFed Credit Union which will fund up to $350 million annually in student loan refinancing. This partnership expands Splash Financial's focus beyond medical residents and fellows and offers increased options for college graduates interested in consolidating and refinancing their federal and/or private student loans.

"By partnering with PenFed in the student loan market, we have removed a capital constraint that impedes many other companies in this industry," said Splash Financial CEO Steve Muszynski. "This partnership, which will offer some of the most competitive rates in the market, further supports Splash Financial's mission of helping young professionals find financial freedom by reducing the burden of their student loan debt."

"We're excited to partner with the Splash Financial team and to grow PenFed's existing presence in the student loan refinance market. Through this strategic partnership and additional marketing channel, we can expand the reach of PenFed's great rates to more consumers," said Shashi Vohra, PenFed Executive Vice President, President of Affiliated Business.

Eligible applicants can consolidate their loans into a single monthly payment at reduced rates.

To learn more, visit www.splashfinancial.com.

About Splash Financial

Splash Financial, Inc. is a financial education and student loan refinancing company that provides online lending options to help college graduates consolidate and refinance their student loan debt. Splash Financial believes in educating customers and strives to help them find financial freedom. With loans funded by community focused and client driven banks and credit unions, Splash Financial ensures market leading rates, no application or origination fees, and simplified monthly payments. To learn more, visit www.splashfinancial.com and join the conversation via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935 as the War Department Credit Union, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 1.6 million members worldwide with $23 billion in assets. Our long-standing mission has been to provide superior financial services in a cost-effective manner, while being responsive to members' needs. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading mortgages, automobile loans, credit cards, student loans, checking, certificates, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union serves a diverse population, and no military service is required to join. PenFed Credit Union offers many paths to membership, including numerous employee groups and association affiliations. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an equal housing lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

