Splash Financial Wins 2019 Best New Student Loan Refinance Company by FitBUX

CLEVELAND, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Financial was named Best New Company in 2019 for its technology and competitive rates in FitBUX's review of top student loan refinancing companies. FitBUX, which helps young professionals with student loan repayment strategies, praised Splash for its flexible underwriting guidelines and internal customer service.

Entering the space in 2013, Splash Financial offers an easy-to-use, digital student loan refinancing solution to help recent college graduates save money on their student loans.

"We are thrilled to present Splash Financial with this award. Everything from their rates to the end-to-end customer service is stellar," said Joseph Reinke, CEO and Founder of FitBUX. "They are off to a very strong start, and we're excited to see what Splash brings to the market over the coming years."

The financial company excelled above the rest in all six components of FitBUX's criteria: technology, product availability, rate competitiveness, rate stability, quality of customer service, and ease of interaction.

"This is an important win for us," said Steve Muszynski, CEO and Founder of Splash Financial. "It proves we're doing what we set out to do – help young professionals save money on their student loans. We're taking a moment to celebrate the award but continuing to work hard to grow even more this year."

The recognition from FitBUX is Splash's first of the year, following 2018 awards from NerdWallet for Best Customer Service and from U.S. News and World Report for the student loan company allowing for the fastest debt payoff.

About Splash Financial

Splash Financial is a student loan refinancing company that provides online lending options to help college graduates consolidate and refinance their student loan debt. Its mission is to help young professionals tackle student loan debt, so they can find financial freedom earlier in their careers. Backed by trusted banks and credit unions, Splash offers competitive interest rates and flexible monthly payments for both federal and private student loans.

SOURCE Splash Financial

