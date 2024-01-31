Splash Inc. Closes A2 Funding Round of $14.1M, Launches Partner Solutions Division

Series A2 Funding Round Includes Boston Seed, Velvet Sea Ventures, K5, and others, Empowering Splash Inc. to Drive Peer-to-Peer, Community-Driven Sports Gaming Experiences

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash, Inc., the largest independent provider of peer-to-peer sports strategy games in the US with over 2M active users, today announced the closing of a Series A-2 Funding Round of $14.1M, with investment from venture firms Boston Seed, Velvet Sea Ventures, K5, Elysian Park, Acies Investments, Accomplice, Counterview and others.

These investors join an all-star lineup of angel investors, including former Major League Baseball executive Theo Epstein, New England Patriots President Jonathan Kraft, Fenway Sports Group's Mike Gordon and Sam Kennedy, Trybe Ventures (US Women's National Team soccer star and three-time Olympian Alex Morgan), Arctos Sports Managing Partner Doc O'Connor, Erik Seidel (10x WSOP Bracelet Winner) and gaming industry veterans Adam Levitan and Peter Jennings.

In conjunction with the close of the A-2 financing, Splash has launched its Partner Solutions division, which focuses on increasing brand awareness, generating leads, and driving revenue for brands looking to tap into over 2M active sports-centric players generating over 750M annual page views across the Splash, Inc. portfolio. Brands can partner with Splash Inc.'s free public contests or run their own contest to build awareness, increase purchase intent, and capture first party data – accessing not just the Splash audience, but more deeply engaging with their own.

"Splash has always provided a phenomenal way for friends to compete, and now with the launch of Splash Partner Solutions, it's also a way for brands to build their communities during the biggest sporting events of the year," said Peter Blacklow, General Partner at Boston Seed Capital. "Sports are more fun when you have skin in the game, and Splash's new platform gives brands a way to share the excitement of the game with their customers in an authentic way."

"When we first launched Splash Inc., we recognized that the future of sports gaming revolved around peer-to-peer interactions, ultimately creating a lasting community. The early success of partnerships with the NBA, Jack Link's, and TaylorMade show there is tremendous value for brands to connect with their communities via a platform that delivers more organic, community-driven gaming experiences," said Splash, Inc. Co-Founder Joel Milton.

Splash Inc. was established in 2021 through the acquisitions of RunYourPool and OfficeFootballPool. In 2023, Splash Sports was launched as a peer-to-peer, real-money gaming platform built for friends and groups who share a passion for sports to compete against each other. Contest organizers, or Commissioners, as they are known on the platform, can use Splash Sports' suite of management tools to easily organize sports strategy games, such as Tiers, PickX, and Survivor, for their community while earning revenue for themselves.

"From day one, we've been driven by the belief in the power of sports to connect people," Splash, Inc. Co-Founder TJ Ross said. "The past few years have been an amazing journey, but we feel we are just getting started. We're excited to continue innovating, pushing boundaries, and making the Splash name synonymous with community-centric sports gaming experiences."

In addition to launching Splash Inc.'s Partner Solutions, Splash, Inc. will continue to focus on developing new real-money game types, creating community, and accelerating the growth of the Commissioner Economy, which allows content creators, influencers, brands, and sports media personalities to engage with and monetize their audiences in new ways.

Splash Sports is owned and operated by Splash Inc., which acquired RunYourPool and Office Football Pool in 2021 and has grown to become one of the largest entertainment-only gaming providers in the US, with over 2M active users. The company is backed by some of the top investors and owners in sports, entertainment and tech. For more information, visit splashsports.com.

