Splash into Summer: Apartments.com Uncovers the Top Five Cities for Incredible Apartment Pools

ATLANTA, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On hot summer days, a pool can be just what is needed to refresh and re-charge. Often becoming one of the hottest apartment amenities renters seek in all life stages, pools provide everything from fun and entertainment to relaxation and exercise. On the hunt for the most wanted apartment pools, Apartments.com reveals the top five cities that offer the most apartments with breathtaking pools including Las Vegas, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Miami. In these cities, it's hard to resist a relaxing trip to the apartment pool!

Top Cities

1. Austin, TX

Everything is bigger in Texas! Austin tops our list with more than 11,435 listings on Apartments.com with pools. Austin's resort style pools, abundant sunshine and stunning outdoor settings will make renters feel like they're on an endless vacation! Many complexes come complete with jacuzzis, grill/picnic areas and poolside outdoor cabanas with towel service.

2. Los Angeles, CA

The City of Angels can also be known as the City of Pools with more than 6,855 Los Angeles pool listings on Apartments.com. Apartment dwellers can end a busy workday in a heated pool or spa. From rooftop pools overlooking the city skyline to comfortable outdoor seating with BBQ areas, Zen gardens and fire pits – residents can reenergize, unwind and continue California Dreamin'.

3. Phoenix, AZ

With Arizona winter temperatures often reaching the 70s and 80s, it is no surprise that more than 6,110 listings on Apartments.com in Phoenix have pools. Residents can enjoy beautiful pools and hot tubs year-round surrounded by tropical palm trees and cool waterfalls. A perfect pool paired with comfy seating makes it ideal for spending quality time with family and friends.

4. Las Vegas, NV

Take a dip in a cool refreshing waterfall, newly renovated or resort style pool at one of Las Vegas's more than 4,640 apartment pool listings. Residents can escape the hustle and bustle of Sin City in invigorating spas and sparkling pools lined with palm trees.

5. Miami, FL

Bienvenidos a Miami! Residents have the opportunity to wiggle their toes in picturesque pools with more than 4,550 Miami listings on Apartments.com with pools. From rooftop to resort style pools and saunas and spas to state of the art outdoor grilling stations and heated infinity pools – Miami's indulgent pools are simply unmatched.

