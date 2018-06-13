Splash Into Summer Savings At Vacation Myrtle Beach Properties

"Take advantage of amazing deals and experience the best of the beach life in sunny Myrtle Beach, South Carolina," stated Matt Klugman, director of sales & marketing for Vacation Myrtle Beach. "With our Exclusive Summer Fun sale, you'll be able to take an enjoyable and affordable vacation getaway at any of our Vacation Myrtle Beach oceanfront properties."

Here are the Exclusive Summer Fun Savings details:

The Exclusive Summer Fun offer applies for stays booked in advance for travel through September 2 , 2018.

, 2018. Reservations booked under this special will receive two waterpark tickets.

The Exclusive Summer Fun Savings also offers the following discounts at most resorts, where applicable:

$50 food credit and $100 game card OR

food credit and game card

$50 food credit OR

food credit

$50 Instant Rebate

The 14 Vacation Myrtle Beach properties offering the Exclusive Summer Fun discount sale include:

Beach Colony Resort – BeachColony.com

Beach Cove Resort – BeachCove.com

Captain's Quarters Resort – CaptainsQuarters.com

The Caravelle Resort – TheCaravelle.com

Carolina Winds Resort – CarolinaWinds.com

Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark – CrownReef.com

Forest Dunes Resort – ForestDunes.com

hotel BLUE – hotelBLUEmb.com

Landmark Resort – LandmarkResort.com

Ocean Creek Resort – OceanCreek.com

Palace Resort – PalaceResort.com

Palms Resort – PalmsResort.com

Sea Watch Resort – SeaWatchResort.com

South Wind on the Ocean – TheSouthWind.com

With pristine beaches, nearly 100 championship golf courses, an array of amazing high-energy shows, thrilling attractions and activities, delectable culinary options at over 1,800 restaurants, and much more… why wait a moment longer? Plan your summer vacation and choose from 14 oceanfront properties offered by Vacation Myrtle Beach.

For more information, visit VacationMyrtleBeach.com or call 855-285-4416.

About VacationMyrtleBeach.com Resorts

VacationMyrtleBeach.com is the official vacation site of Myrtle Beach, S.C., offering the guaranteed lowest rate on nearly 4,000 accommodations units. VacationMyrtleBeach.com resorts also offer a range of award-winning properties and Myrtle Beach's best amenities including water parks, restaurants, bowling, and South Carolina's first swim-up pool bar. Ask about our special rates for groups and conferences.

Contact Matt Klugman Phone 843-945-4352 Email Matt@VacationMyrtleBeach.com Website VacationMyrtleBeach.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splash-into-summer-savings-at-vacation-myrtle-beach-properties-300665309.html

SOURCE Vacation Myrtle Beach

