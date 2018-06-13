Splash Into Summer Savings At Vacation Myrtle Beach Properties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Myrtle Beach, one of the largest hotel groups in the Myrtle Beach area, featuring 14 oceanfront properties and nearly 4,000 accommodation units, launches its sunny summer savings promotion where families will save up to 40% off normal rates, plus receive two free waterpark tickets, for their summer Myrtle Beach vacations!
"Take advantage of amazing deals and experience the best of the beach life in sunny Myrtle Beach, South Carolina," stated Matt Klugman, director of sales & marketing for Vacation Myrtle Beach. "With our Exclusive Summer Fun sale, you'll be able to take an enjoyable and affordable vacation getaway at any of our Vacation Myrtle Beach oceanfront properties."
Here are the Exclusive Summer Fun Savings details:
- The Exclusive Summer Fun offer applies for stays booked in advance for travel through September 2, 2018.
- Reservations booked under this special will receive two waterpark tickets.
- The Exclusive Summer Fun Savings also offers the following discounts at most resorts, where applicable:
- $50 food credit and $100 game card OR
- $50 food credit OR
- $50 Instant Rebate
The 14 Vacation Myrtle Beach properties offering the Exclusive Summer Fun discount sale include:
- Beach Colony Resort – BeachColony.com
- Beach Cove Resort – BeachCove.com
- Captain's Quarters Resort – CaptainsQuarters.com
- The Caravelle Resort – TheCaravelle.com
- Carolina Winds Resort – CarolinaWinds.com
- Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark – CrownReef.com
- Forest Dunes Resort – ForestDunes.com
- hotel BLUE – hotelBLUEmb.com
- Landmark Resort – LandmarkResort.com
- Ocean Creek Resort – OceanCreek.com
- Palace Resort – PalaceResort.com
- Palms Resort – PalmsResort.com
- Sea Watch Resort – SeaWatchResort.com
- South Wind on the Ocean – TheSouthWind.com
With pristine beaches, nearly 100 championship golf courses, an array of amazing high-energy shows, thrilling attractions and activities, delectable culinary options at over 1,800 restaurants, and much more… why wait a moment longer? Plan your summer vacation and choose from 14 oceanfront properties offered by Vacation Myrtle Beach.
For more information, visit VacationMyrtleBeach.com or call 855-285-4416.
About VacationMyrtleBeach.com Resorts
VacationMyrtleBeach.com is the official vacation site of Myrtle Beach, S.C., offering the guaranteed lowest rate on nearly 4,000 accommodations units. VacationMyrtleBeach.com resorts also offer a range of award-winning properties and Myrtle Beach's best amenities including water parks, restaurants, bowling, and South Carolina's first swim-up pool bar. Ask about our special rates for groups and conferences.
