Splash Into Summer Savings At Vacation Myrtle Beach Properties

Summer Brings Amazing Savings for Families

News provided by

Vacation Myrtle Beach

09:45 ET

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacation Myrtle Beach, one of the largest hotel groups in the Myrtle Beach area, featuring 14 oceanfront properties and nearly 4,000 accommodation units, launches its sunny summer savings promotion where families will save up to 40% off normal rates, plus receive two free waterpark tickets, for their summer Myrtle Beach vacations!

Vacation Myrtle Beach is offering savings this summer up to 40% off with extras included at 14 oceanfront resorts.
Vacation Myrtle Beach is offering savings this summer up to 40% off with extras included at 14 oceanfront resorts.

"Take advantage of amazing deals and experience the best of the beach life in sunny Myrtle Beach, South Carolina," stated Matt Klugman, director of sales & marketing for Vacation Myrtle Beach.  "With our Exclusive Summer Fun sale, you'll be able to take an enjoyable and affordable vacation getaway at any of our Vacation Myrtle Beach oceanfront properties."

Here are the Exclusive Summer Fun Savings details:

  • The Exclusive Summer Fun offer applies for stays booked in advance for travel through September 2, 2018. 
  • Reservations booked under this special will receive two waterpark tickets.
  • The Exclusive Summer Fun Savings also offers the following discounts at most resorts, where applicable:
    • $50 food credit and $100 game card OR
    • $50 food credit OR
    • $50 Instant Rebate

The 14 Vacation Myrtle Beach properties offering the Exclusive Summer Fun discount sale include:

With pristine beaches, nearly 100 championship golf courses, an array of amazing high-energy shows, thrilling attractions and activities, delectable culinary options at over 1,800 restaurants, and much more… why wait a moment longer?  Plan your summer vacation and choose from 14 oceanfront properties offered by Vacation Myrtle Beach.  

For more information, visit VacationMyrtleBeach.com or call 855-285-4416.

About VacationMyrtleBeach.com Resorts
VacationMyrtleBeach.com is the official vacation site of Myrtle Beach, S.C., offering the guaranteed lowest rate on nearly 4,000 accommodations units. VacationMyrtleBeach.com resorts also offer a range of award-winning properties and Myrtle Beach's best amenities including water parks, restaurants, bowling, and South Carolina's first swim-up pool bar. Ask about our special rates for groups and conferences.

Contact

Matt Klugman

Phone

843-945-4352

Email

Matt@VacationMyrtleBeach.com

Website

VacationMyrtleBeach.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/splash-into-summer-savings-at-vacation-myrtle-beach-properties-300665309.html

SOURCE Vacation Myrtle Beach

Related Links

http://www.vacationmyrtlebeach.com

Also from this source

Apr 26, 2018, 09:30 ET Vacation Myrtle Beach And The Caravelle Resort Unveil Amazing...

Mar 16, 2018, 13:26 ET The Best Summer Countdown Sale Begins In Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Splash Into Summer Savings At Vacation Myrtle Beach Properties

News provided by

Vacation Myrtle Beach

09:45 ET