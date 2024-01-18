Splash Launches the Event Industry's First Predictive AI Tool

Attendance Insights Predicts Event Attendance, Makes Data-Backed Recommendations to Improve Event ROI

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash, a global event marketing technology company that enables businesses to host live, hybrid, and virtual events at scale, has introduced the event industry's first predictive AI tool: Attendance Insights. A machine-learning tool that predicts event attendance based on similar events hosted on Splash, Attendance Insights also provides data-backed recommendations to improve expected attendance.

"Over the past year, marketers were introduced to dozens of generative AI tools that have helped enhance everything from event agendas to content creation to promotional efforts. But none of these tools help event professionals actually get revenue in the room," said Kate Hammitt, CMO at Splash. "Splash is changing that with Attendance Insights, the event industry's first-ever predictive AI tool. It allows event marketers to easily understand the data behind their programs, and how to leverage that data to accelerate their organization's event-led growth."

Attendance Insights has been trained by hundreds of thousands of events hosted on Splash over the past five years. Through machine learning, the tool makes accurate attendance predictions and strategic recommendations based on past performance of a customer's events, as well as the performance of comparable events from other customers. Data points such as event type and format, page views, email engagement, guest list size, and number of days away from the event also contribute to Attendance Insights results.

"For so long, event professionals have needed a data partner to help them elevate their programs by identifying trends, tracking the right metrics, and understanding when and how to effectively create and accelerate revenue opportunities through events" said Hammitt. "With so much to manage for a successful event or program, finding the time and necessary skill sets to conduct the strategic, analytical work is often an event professional's biggest challenge. Attendance Insights gives event and marketing professionals that data partner, without adding headcount, and empowers them to create thriving event programs based on sophisticated data analysis."

Attendance Insights is just the first AI tool Splash is offering its customers. The company will continue investing in building and refining predictive AI technology that'll help solve event professionals' most pressing challenges.

Splash is hosting a virtual product launch event for Attendance Insights at 1 pm ET on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Register here to attend this event.

About Splash

Splash, a global event marketing technology company, empowers everyone within an organization to host on-brand, measurable, repeatable, and compliant event marketing programs (live, hybrid, and virtual) and digital experiences at scale. Splash helps companies execute more impactful events through brand-compliant templates, real-time integrations, and deep insights into attendee engagement and event ROI. Using Splash, event professionals and teams can simplify their processes, amplify their brand, measure their results more effectively, and grow their event programs through a single, powerful platform. Visit www.splashthat.com to learn more.

