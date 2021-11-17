Splash 'n Slide Into The Holiday Season At The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

MONTICELLO, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's winter escape in Sullivan County Catskills' The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, known as New York's Biggest Indoor Waterpark, invites visitors and locals alike to trade in their snowshoes for swimsuits this holiday season and enjoy seasonal savings and toasty temperatures year-round. New activities such as archery and Ninja Warrior obstacle course (weather permitting) offers hours of kid-friendly delight, while s'mores kits elicit gooey fun at night around fire pits in the expansive Concord Commons courtyard.

Families can savor savings of up to 50% throughout November and December, while weekly themed festivities and holiday dining (outlined below) promise a warm respite from the chill of winter's frenzy.

Peace, Love, Lights and Slides (available Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 )

(available – ) Make the most out of your holiday visit to the Kartrite by visiting Bethel Woods for the Peace, Love and Lights drive-thru holiday light display. Experience the tranquil scene from the comfort of your car; just turn off your headlights and follow the magical glow. Package includes a ticket for a carload to the light display at Bethel Woods and breakfast at Eat.Eat.Eat for two adults and two children; cost: $86 /family.



Every family who purchases the package will be entered to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the "Dinner with Santa" series at Bethel Woods on a date of your choosing (available Dec. 3 , 4, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18)

(available ) Activities planned throughout the entire week include candy apple making, magic shows, balloon workshops, pizza making, tie-dye, Kartrite duck regatta, and more!



Thanksgiving dinner buffet will be available at Eat.Eat.Eat. (Cost: $43.95 per adult; $22.95 per child) or enjoy a traditional 3-course Thanksgiving meal at Bixby's (Cost: $46.99 per person).

(available ) Buy $500 in gift cards and receive a complimentary cabana for a day of your choosing ( $299 value). Purchases can be made online at www.thekartrite.com/gift-cards/

Enjoy 15% off when you book one night or 25% off two nights or more. Use code: BLKFRI at check out.

Cyber Monday (available Nov. 29-30 )

(available ) Book two nights and get the third 50% off! Use code: CYBER at checkout.

Christmas (available Dec. 20-26 )

(available ) Activities planned throughout the entire week include breakfast with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, graham cracker house building, Elf games, snowball fight games, and more!



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner buffet will be available at Eat.Eat.Eat. (Cost: $46.95 per adult; $25.95 per child) or enjoy a traditional 3-course pre-fixe meal at Bixby's (Cost: $75 per person)

Fireworks on the front lawn and ball drop in the lobby will ring in the new year at midnight.



Activities planned for New Year's Eve include glow-in-the-dark ring toss, NYE B-I-N-G-O, decorate your own festive NYE hat, a "Noon Year's Eve" celebration and more.



New Year's Eve dinner buffet will be available at Eat.Eat.Eat. (Cost: $46.95 per adult; $25.95 per child) or enjoy a 3-course pre-fixe meal at Bixby's with champagne toast (Cost: $85 per person).

Cha-cha slide into the New Year in the Hudson Ballroom for a festive NYE party, complete with full buffet, DJ, photobooth, and, of course, dancing. Guests will be invited outside for fireworks at midnight (Cost: $100 per adult; $50 per child).

Private parties are available to book for up to 25 guests and include full buffet, open bar and exclusive view of the fireworks (Cost: $4,000 ; contact Group Sales to reserve).

Located just 90 minutes from NYC, the Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is the perfect drivable destination for getting in the festive spirit. New hiking trails offer more than six miles of winding pathways through crisp fall foliage, while free daily activities and an indoor entertainment center (ropes course, rock climbing, arcade, mini bowling, laser tag and virtual reality) give options of adventurous and laid-back pursuits. With more than 10 slides and water adventures boasting daring drops and gnarly waves, a not-so-lazy river and an indoor-outdoor pool, the resort's 80,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark is open five days a week (and seven days a week during the holidays) from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to book a stay at The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark, visit www.thekartrite.com.

About The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

Blending the style of Manhattan with the rustic charm of the Catskills, this modern-meets-mountain family resort features 324 modern all-suite guest rooms, 80,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark, seven distinct eateries and bars, fitness center, indoor entertainment center, and more than 11,000 sq. ft. of function space for meetings and special occasions. Heated to a toasty 84 degrees year-round, New York's Biggest Waterpark delights underneath a Texlon transparent roof complete with private elevated cabanas for tanning, lush vegetation and meticulous landscaping — and 11 slides and water adventures boasting daring drops and gnarly waves, not-so-lazy river and an indoor-outdoor pool. The adventure continues with ropes course, rock climbing, arcade games, mini bowling, laser tag and VR experiences, while daily scheduled activities (such as archery, family game night and candy B.I.N.G.O) include complimentary and at-cost offerings. www.thekartrite.com.

