Splash Opens Second Vermont Location

MILFORD, Conn., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of its second Vermont location, an express wash located in Shelburne. This marks Splash's second greenfield site opened this year, bringing the chain's total to 63 washes.

The Shelburne wash features a 145-foot tunnel outfitted with 30 self-service vacuums, half of which are located indoors, and are free of charge to customers. The fully equipped tunnel offers customers an array of on-line services and options, and the site includes a free mat cleaning room. The project was overseen and completed by Aaron Vincelette, Splash's development partner in Vermont. Vincelette is working on Splash's 3rd Vermont location, an express site in Rutland, which is expected to open in late May. Assisting in both projects is Glen Sheely, Splash's Director of Development.

"We're excited to expand our operations in the northern Vermont market with the addition of our newest express wash," added Mark Curtis, co-founder and CEO of Splash. "We look forward to the opening of Rutland shortly, which will further expand our growing presence in the Northeast." Splash continues construction on nine additional greenfield washes, and one renovation in Greece, New York, which is expected to open in mid-Spring.

"We are excited to see the growth at Splash continue. As we develop more sites within the region, we know we're bringing more convenience and an unmatched customer experience to our subscription members, while simultaneously providing more opportunities for growth to our team members," stated Curtis. Splash currently employs over 1,100 employees and has been named Top Workplace for the past nine years. It is currently ranked as the 19th largest carwash operator in the United States.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis

[email protected]

203-324-5400 ext. 7011

Patricia Donnelly

[email protected]

617-585-3800

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC