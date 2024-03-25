SPLASH REFRESHER™ TO OFFER A CASH BACK GUARANTEED

With a Cool New Look, Splash Refresher Returns to Shelves, so Confident People will Love it that they're Launching the Refreshiest Guaranteed Program—Offering Cash Back to Customers

STAMFORD, Conn., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone can claim customers will love their product. Splash Refresher is guaranteeing it! Splash Refresher is back on shelves in bright new packaging featuring five tempting flavors—Acai Grape, Wild Berry, Lemon, Mandarin Orange, and Pineapple Mango. The brand is inviting everyone to try it at no risk. If customers don't like it, they can get their money back – no questions asked.

Let's be honest, water can get boring. Splash Refresher isn't. As they say in their new campaign, it's "Like Water. But Good™." The brand is dedicated to bringing some lighthearted fun (and flavor) to hydration. Splash Refresher is so confident people will agree that they're launching the Refreshiest Guaranteed program, aimed at eliminating risk in trying the flavored water. Running from March 25, 2024, to May 31, 2024, dissatisfied customers will get their cash back.

BlueTriton Senior Brand Lead Mike Thiel says, "We are really proud and excited to bring a delicious option for hydration to people who have perhaps written off water all together. Our Refreshiest Guaranteed program allows people who don't like water, to try a water beverage without risk. Our flavors and slight sweetness offer a delicious spin on regular water."

For more information on the program, visit www.RefreshiestGuarantee.com. To learn more about Splash Refresher, go to www.SplashRefresher.com. On social media, follow @splashrefresher on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE BlueTriton Brands