Splash Worldwide and APR's Original Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) Research Comes to America

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its groundbreaking qualitative studies in Europe with new insights from leading U.S.-based marketing leaders, creative technology company Splash Worldwide recently brought its original Thinkfast event series to its New York headquarters, in partnership with Advertising Production Resources (APR) and CoLab Media Consulting.

Through their collaborative efforts, the study's commissioners continue to explore the mission-critical subject of Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO), surveying senior marketing clients and agency leaders to assess global brands' attitudes toward personalization at scale, while also identifying key themes keeping marketers awake at night.

Under the poignant heading of "Serendipity is Good, But No One Likes to be Stalked," this first North American Thinkfast event was expertly moderated by AMA Board Director Alda Abbracciamento. Distinguished panelists included APR's Founder and Global CEO Jillian Gibbs, Google Media Lab's Hardware Performance Marketing Lead Tom Garvey, MediaCom's Chief Digital & Investment Officer Steve Carbone, CoLab Consultant Matt Rosenberg, and NEON Consulting's Managing Partner Sam Yates.

According to Rosenberg, the ongoing study now features input from scores of leading brand marketers, and there is growing consensus on both best and worst practices.

While the presentation of these research findings and peer-to-peer discussions around operationalizing DCO's promises are the series' primary objectives, Splash CEO Paul Stonebridge expressed his company's imperative quite simply: "Big brand advertising into personalized messaging is what we're looking to achieve, from both a service and a technology perspective," he said.

Summarizing her takeaways, APR's Gibbs added, "Aligning media with creative, production, data and technology is key. Future forward marketers are creating centers of excellence to connect the dots across these five areas; the value is in the seams."

