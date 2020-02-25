SplashLearn Announces SpringBoard Math Challenge 2020 for K-5 Students

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SplashLearn, the K-5 game-based learning program used by millions of students, announced that its annual math challenge SpringBoard is open for enrollment. SpringBoard 2020 is open to elementary classrooms across the United States and will run from March 2 - May 11. Started in 2015, the 6th edition of the challenge will help students master their grade skills and prepare for end-of-year tests over the 10 weeks. The best performing classes will win fun prizes for completing their goals along the way.

SplashLearn is free to use in classrooms for teachers. The challenge is open to all Kindergarten-Grade 5 classes in the United States. Teachers just need to create a free account for their class and their students can start playing. Teachers can sign up for the SpringBoard Challenge, online at www.splashlearn.com/springboard/teachers

"It's really fantastic to see the enthusiasm and eagerness of all the teachers and the students who want to be a part of the SpringBoard math challenge. The number of classes participating in SpringBoard has grown year-on-year, and this time we see it becoming even bigger," said Arpit Jain, CEO and co-founder, SplashLearn.

"SplashLearn's SpringBoard Challenge is designed to motivate school students to practice and master key skills so they end the school year with math confidence, well prepared to graduate to the next grade, all while winning fun prizes and competing with other classes across the country," said Joy Deep Nath, co-founder, SplashLearn.

Classrooms that achieve their weekly targets will be awarded prizes each week. At the end of SpringBoard, the national and state champions will be awarded grand prizes. The grand prize winner will be announced on May 18, 2020. This year prizes worth $20,000 are up for grabs, including Amazon Gift Cards and other exciting prizes.

