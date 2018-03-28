Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashlight, the leading visual content (photography and video) creation company providing the highest standards for e-commerce, today announced Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer. In his role, Tobias will be responsible for growing Splashlight's revenue through their outbound sales force, seeking untapped markets and discovering new paths for growth.

"We are very excited to have Eurel as the newest member of the Splashlight family," said James Ingram, CEO of Splashlight. "He brings a wealth of experience and a new energy that will help to propel this company during an already very exciting time. We could not have asked for a better fit for this role."

Tobias brings more than 20 years of experience leading sales, business development, marketing and client experience teams. Prior to joining Splashlight, Tobias was the head of sales for RR Donnelley's global content creation and marketing services agency (DSG). His extensive experience includes roles in sales, sales leadership, business development, marketing and finance within global organizations.

"I am honored to join Splashlight and lead the growth of our company during this amazing period of evolution," said Tobias. "As a forward-thinking, visionary company, Splashlight continues to set the bar for the highest standard in e-commerce content creation, photography, and video. I'm surrounded by passionate, intelligent, creative associates that call Splashlight home and strive to make it better everyday."

Tobias holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Columbia University.

About Splashlight

Splashlight is a leading visual content creation company with a unique combination of methodologies, creative services and turnkey technologies geared towards e-commerce. Having worked with over 350 retailers, luxury, jewelry, athletic brands and fashion houses, Splashlight is the premier photo and video creation partner for clients such as Target, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Victoria's Secret, David Yurman and The Aldo Group, always providing the highest standard in visual content. Splashlight is headquartered in New York with offices in Miami, Columbus, Baltimore, and Montreal. For more information, visit splashlight.com.

