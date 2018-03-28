Splashlight Names Bijou Summers as Vice President of Human Resources

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashlight, the leading visual content (photography and video) creation company providing the highest standards for e-commerce, today announced Bijou Summers as Vice President of Human Resources. As VP of Human Resources, Summers will be responsible for the leadership and management of all HR functions within Splashlight.

"Bijou's knowledge, experience, and positivity are valuable assets to our company during a very thrilling and dynamic time," said Benoit Lagarde, Co-Founder of Splashlight. "Her strong work ethic, coupled with her immense skill set, bring about a new wave of excitement to the entire Splashlight organization. We could not be happier to welcome her to our team."

Summers brings more than 15 years of experience in building innovative HR functions for start-ups and mid-size companies in growth mode in creative and technology-driven organizations. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise on how best to leverage a company's culture to manage and positively influence large-scale change. Additionally, she spent over ten years helping XO Group Inc. (fka The Knot) grow to over 800 employees and $100 million in revenue.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter, supporting an incredibly talented group of people who are motivated to do amazing things every day. Splashlight is poised for its next stage of success which makes it a privilege to come to work and contribute every day," said Summers.

Summers holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Florida and her master's in HR Management from Troy State University.

About Splashlight

Splashlight is a leading visual content creation company with a unique combination of methodologies, creative services and turnkey technologies geared towards e-commerce. Having worked with over 350 retailers, luxury, jewelry, athletic brands and fashion houses, Splashlight is the premier photo and video creation partner for clients such as Target, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Victoria's Secret, David Yurman and The Aldo Group, always providing the highest standard in visual content. Splashlight is headquartered in New York with offices in Miami, Columbus, Baltimore, and Montreal. For more information, visit splashlight.com.

