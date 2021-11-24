Splashlight Studios Raises $1 Million in Seed Funding

"The seed fund is a great vote of confidence for Splashlight Studios and highlights the progress achieved since its launch in 2020. These funds will fuel our entry into KSA which is a huge and exciting market for us after UAE. We've seen hockey-stick growth in e-commerce accelerated by COVID. The e-commerce revenue in the UAE alone is projected to touch USD 12 Billion by 2025. Fashion as a segment sits in the middle of this growth. As more and more new and legacy brands go online in the MENA region, Splashlight Studios has a huge untapped market to expand into," said Kartik Jobanputra, Founder and CEO of Splashlight Studios LLC.

"Due to COVID, demand for e-commerce offerings has witnessed substantial growth globally, especially in the past few months. Splashlight Studios is well-placed to cater to the demand originating in the Middle East as the e-commerce market matures in that region. We trust the business potential and plans to expand across borders," said Ashok Mittal, Partner, Backbay Advisors.

ABOUT SPLASHLIGHT STUDIOS

Set up in 2020, Splashlight Studios works on the intersection of fashion and technology. It aims to both empower brands as they take their first steps into e-commerce as well as provide competitive solutions to established brands looking to expand their footprints. Splashlight bridges the creativity-technology gap by offering end-to-end services ranging from product shoots, campaign shoots, English and Arabic content, Videos and annual content calendars. It is now looking to expand into aggregation to reduce the go-to-market time for both, young and legacy brands looking to expand into digital.

For more information, please visit https://splashlight-studios.com/

ABOUT BACKBAY ADVISORS

Backbay Advisors is a partnership of professionals who have vast experience in corporate finance, investment banking, restructuring, etc. It provides strategic and financial advisory services for fund raising, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring.

For more information, please visit https://backbayadvisors.in/

SOURCE Splashlight Studios