Splashtop Expands Remote Access and Control Capabilities to All Android 8.0+ Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access and remote support solutions, today announced the availability of expanded remote access and full remote control support for all devices running Android 8.0 and above.

"With our latest update, we have expanded support to more than 100 brands of Android devices," said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. "This is very important for delivering on our vision of bridging billions of devices together, whether they are running Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, or iOS."

Availability

Unattended anytime access to Android devices is available in the Splashtop SOS Enterprise and Splashtop Remote Support Premium plans. Attended quick support for Android is available in all current Splashtop SOS plans. Free trials are available on the Splashtop web site. The technician or end-user must be able to install the Splashtop Streamer or SOS app on the device from the Google Play Store or manually.

The Growing List of Supported Android Device Brands includes:

Acer HTC OPPO Alcatel Huawei Realmi Asus Lenovo Samsung Blackberry LG Sony Essential Motorola Vivo Google Pixel Nokia Xiaomi Honor OnePlus ZTE

IoT, Rugged, and Additional Vendor-Specific Android Device Support

Splashtop also works with device manufacturers to support remote controlling Android devices with device/manufacturer tailor-made add-ons with Splashtop Rugged & IoT.

CalAmp Honeywell Newland CipherLab Intermec NextGen Crossmatch Sentry Janam Panasonic DataLogic Kyocera Sonim Handheld MobileDemand Zebra

Splashtop's remote control and access to Android devices, includes, but is not limited to: smartphones, tablets, point-of-sale devices, kiosks, and set top boxes. Once connected, Splashtop's users will be able to view and control an android's screen live as if they were sitting in front of the device. Learn more about Splashtop remote access/control for Android devices.

About Splashtop

Splashtop delivers the best value and best-in-class, easy-to-use, and secure cloud-based and on-premises remote access and remote support software to more than 30+ million users worldwide – professionals, MSPs, IT, helpdesks, higher education institutions, and government agencies. Learn more at www.splashtop.com.

