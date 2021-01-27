Splashtop Posts Significant Milestones on its Way to $1B Valuation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashtop Inc., an emerging leader in next-generation remote access and remote support, recounts a year of significant milestones that paved the way to today's funding announcement of a $50 million financing round that pushed the company's valuation to more than $1 billion.



Among its accomplishments in 2020, Splashtop:

Earned a customer satisfaction-measuring Net Promoter Score (NPS) score of 93, based on a third-party report by G2—the highest NPS of any company in the remote access business.

Served 85% of Fortune 500 companies—including Disney, FedEx, GE, Marriott and Toyota—as well as government and education institutions such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Harvard University , Stanford Healthcare, and a research lab enabling COVID-19 vaccine research by major pharmaceutical companies.

Helped thousands of businesses shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling employees to remotely access their work-based computers, data and software applications from their personal devices at home.

Allowed hundreds of thousands of students, in both K-12 and higher education institutions, to access software applications running in school-based computer labs from home using their laptops, tablets and Chromebooks.

Achieved SOC 2/SOC 3 security auditing compliance and became ready to comply with Europe's General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).



Important activities for Splashtop in 2020 included:

Establishing new global partnerships in EMEA, South America and Asia .

and . Opening an EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam and enhancing its Euro currency and local multilingual support in Europe .

and enhancing its Euro currency and local multilingual support in . Opening an APAC channel headquarters in Singapore supporting hundreds of revenue-generating channel partners, and building enterprise channels in multiple countries, including Japan .

supporting hundreds of revenue-generating channel partners, and building enterprise channels in multiple countries, including . Establishing a Security Advisory Council to help guide Splashtop toward its rigorous security and compliance goals.

Integrating Single Sign On (SSO) into its remote-access product line, enabling organizations to centrally authenticate users and devices to enhance cybersecurity.

Announcing support for 4K -quality streaming at 40 frames per second (fps), and iMac Pro Retina 5K , at low latency—better equipping video editors, game developers, CAD/CAM users and others performing processing-intensive activities to work from home, without requiring physical access to their workplaces' high-end workstations.

-quality streaming at 40 frames per second (fps), and iMac Pro Retina , at low latency—better equipping video editors, game developers, CAD/CAM users and others performing processing-intensive activities to work from home, without requiring physical access to their workplaces' high-end workstations. Releasing Splashtop Enterprise—a comprehensive remote access and remote support solution that provides enterprises with flexible licensing options to meet their IT staff, help desk and end-user remote-access needs—and Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs, allowing educational institutions to better manage student and faculty access to computing resources located in on-campus computer labs.

"Creating happy customers is an integral part of how we do business," said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of Splashtop. "Whether it's through new products and features, expanded geographic reach, or making it even easier to purchase and use our remote access and remote support software, delighting customers is at the heart of everything we do."

The Splashtop blog provides more details about Splashtop's path to its $1 billion valuation and unicorn status.



About Splashtop



Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers next-generation remote access and remote support software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. Splashtop's cloud-based, secure, and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs), while earning a stunning 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit http://www.splashtop.com for more information.

