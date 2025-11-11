Splat® Hair Color Launches Limited-Edition Batman™ Collaboration

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, Splat® Hair Color and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) are unleashing new kits inspired by Gotham City's most iconic mischief-makers with the launch of the exclusive Batman x Splat® collaboration. Available beginning today, the highly giftable collection brings together bold self-expression, comic book culture, and limited-edition artistry for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Batman X Splat Batman X Splat

The collaboration features five exclusive, giftable and collectible kits inspired by notorious DC Super-Villains; Poison Ivy, Catwoman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn. Each kit includes two signature Splat® bold hair color kits chosen to match each character's vibe, one of five exclusive Gotham City Sirens™ Unfit for Orbit Issue #1comic variants, and a Funko POP! figure. The collection is available only at splathaircolor.com and will not be reprinted or restocked.

"This collaboration represents the strength of our long-term partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and our shared belief in the power of self-expression," said Steven Barnes, COO of Developlus (Splat's parent company). "The vibrancy of our color lines up perfectly with the energy and attitude of these legendary characters; bold, daring, and unforgettable."

The Batman™ x Splat® kits are designed to spark transformation and celebrate individuality, making them the perfect collectible or gift for fans and color enthusiasts alike.

For more information and to shop the collection, visit www.splathaircolor.com.

About Splat:

Splat is a brand within the Developlus family of brands. A collective of dreamers, doers and explorers who believe that everyone deserves to be their most bold, unique self. As a woman-owned company and the industry leader in vivid hair color, Splat set the trend and began a color movement long before it was cool. We celebrate self-expression and strive to make quality, innovative hair color accessible and affordable to all. With on-trend colors, vegan, cruelty-free formulas, and easy-to-use kits, Splat creates the shades that unleash your inner artist–and your daring spirit within.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

