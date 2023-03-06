Splat Introduces New and Innovative Splat Color Crush Color Foam

CORONA, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splat, a Developlus Inc. brand, is launching Splat Color Crush Color Foam, a unique, fast-acting bold hair color foam that provides semi-permanent color for all hair types in just 10 minutes.

Whether you are looking for a vibrant pop of color or a refreshing boost to dull or fading color, Splat Color Crush Color Foam provides the perfect pick-me-up to lackluster locks. Featuring a gentle foam formula that can be used on wet or dry hair, consumers can shift color more frequently with less damage while also boosting shine and conditioning hair for soft touchable locks.

The Color Crush Color Foam formula features a special protein complex that hydrates, strengthens, and helps repair processed hair. Fortified for heat protection, vibrancy, and color retention the less-mess application of Splat Color Crush Color Foam can be applied quickly and easily.

"At Splat, innovation, and technology are at the forefront of the formulation. In launching an all-new foam formula with Splat Color Crush Color Foam, we are able to provide consumers with an all-new, innovative, effective, and gentle semi-permanent bold hair color with an added dose of fun" states Jenniffer Paulson, Developlus Vice President of Marketing.

Splat Color Crush Color Foam is vegan, cruelty-free, and free from Silicones, Paraben, Sulfates, PPD, and Ammonia. Splat Color Crush Color Foam is $13.99, now available at CVS, on Splathaircolor.com, and on Amazon.com.

About Splat: Splat formulas are Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, & Gluten Free. Splat is a woman- and family-owned business, and most of our products are made in Southern California. Products range from temporary foam color, toners, semi-permanent and bold permanent hair color with no bleach and bold permanent hair color. Splat products are available at a variety of retailers, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid, and Walgreens and Whole Foods ranging in price from $6.99-$14.99. Visit www.splathaircolor.com for more information.

About Developlus : Developlus, a family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and managed by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while most products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

