SPLAT LAUNCHES NEW BRILLIANT TONING FOAM

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splat, a Developlus inc. hair color brand, ventures into a new category of hair color with its latest launch, Splat Brilliant Toning Foam, a semi-permanent hair color to tone or color blonde locks. Available in 5 pastel shades: Platinum Blonde, Rose Gold, Violet Frost, Titanium, and Mushroom Brown. The foam formula of Brilliant Toning Foam brings users an exciting toning experience and easy to use color application that provides a fast-acting, mess-free, no-guess application without over-depositing color.

"The launch of Splat's Brilliant Toning Foam is a brand-new category for Splat that allows us to bring user's a flexible new formulation," says Jenniffer Paulson, Developlus Vice President of Marketing. "The formula innovation behind foam hair color is incredibly inventive for at home hair color and provides an elevated no-mess, guess-free application experience in as little as ten minutes."

Splat Brilliant Toning Foam is formulated with flexibility in mind, tone hair in as little as 10 minutes or extend to 20 minutes for a soft pastel hue. In addition to its unique formula, Brilliant Toning Foam is created with a Protein Complex that helps moisturize, strengthen, and repair hair, leaving hair fortified for heat and vibrantly shiny.

Splat Brilliant Toning Foam can help to neutralize warmth, eliminate yellows and greens brought on by environmental factors, product build up or heat from styling and help keep blonde cool and frosty. 96% of users found that the Splat Brilliant Toning Foam eliminated unwanted undertones and brassiness while enhancing dulling blonde locks.

Retailing for $13.99, the Brilliant Toning Foam range is now available on SplatHairColor.com and several retailers including Target, CVS, and Amazon.com.

About Splat:

Splat formulas are Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, & Gluten Free. Splat is a woman- and family-owned business, and our products are made in Southern California. Products range from 1 Wash (temporary), 10 Wash to 30 Wash (semi-permanent) with no bleach and bold permanent hair color. Splat products are available at a variety of retailers including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid, and Walgreens and Whole Foods ranging in price from $6.99-$14.99. Visit splathaircolor.com for more information.

About Developlus : Developlus, family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure each and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

