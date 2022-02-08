Splat Launches Splat Melts Collection New Rich Brown Shades with a Bold Pop

"At Splat we encourage self-expression and embracing individuality through bold hair color, expanding our offer to include Splat Melts felt like a natural next step," said Jenniffer Paulson, Developlus Vice President of Marketing. "Splat Melts semi-permanent ombre complete kits are perfect for beginner DIY-ers looking to experiment with bold hair color. Whether bold bangs, split dye, or color melt, the creativity is bold and endless with this collection."

Splat Melts is formulated with Quinoa Extracts and Baobab Seed Oil for extra conditioning and strengthening while providing dimension and depth in one easy application to deliver results in a single kit.

The Splat Melts Collection ($12.99 Each) is available now at Walmart, Target, CVS Pharmacy, and on Splathaircolor.com . Each kit is complete with pre-measured bleach, chocolate brown, and bold color to eliminate the need to buy multiple hair color kits.

About Splat :

Splat formulas are Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, & Gluten Free. Splat is a women and family-owned business, and our products are made in Southern California. Products range from 1 Wash (temporary), 10 Wash to 30 Wash (semi-permanent) with no bleach and bold permanent hair color. Splat products are available at a variety of retailers including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens and Whole Foods ranging in price from $6.99-$14.99. Visit www.splathaircolor.com for more information.

About Developlus

Developlus, a family-founded, female-owned, hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

