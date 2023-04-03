Splat Releases New Shades in Best-Selling Complete and Midnight Kits

CORONA, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splat Hair Color, a Developlus Inc. company known for its bold trend and fashion-focused colors announces the expansion of their Original Complete Kits and Midnight Kits to include a total of 5 new shades for the brand.

The new Original Complete Kits join a lineup of 23 existing shades that provide long-lasting, semi-permanent color while remaining gentle on strands. Driven by color trends and forecasting, the new Original Complete Kit colors include Spicy Copper ($12.99 at Walmart, Walgreens, and Rite Aid) and Lemon Drop ($12.99 at Walmart), ideal for ultra-vivid, all-over coverage, streaks, ombre, or dip dye. Splat's Complete Kits include everything needed to create head-turning color transformations easily and affordably at home.

If you want to skip the bleaching process, Splat Midnight Kits are the bold coloring option to choose. Available in Purple Jasper ($12.99 at Walmart and Rite Aid), Amber ($12.99 at Walmart, and Target), and Onyx ($12.99 at Walmart, Target, Rite Aid and CVS), the Midnight shades are so rich in color that no bleach is necessary, making them a perfect option for brunettes, as well as pre-lightened or previously bleached hair.

Available in 15 shades, the Midnight collection is formulated with micro-pigments to help achieve bold color without bleach. This bleach-free, cruelty-free, vegan formula uses baobab seed oil to moisturize, protect from UV rays and infuse shine, while the vitamins and minerals in quinoa extract help prevent breakage.

In addition to their individual retailers, the latest shades in the Original Complete Kits and Midnight Kits are available on SplatHairColor.com.

About Splat: Splat formulas are Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, & Gluten Free. Splat is a woman- and family-owned business, and most of our products are made in Southern California. Products range from temporary foam color, toners, semi-permanent and bold permanent hair color with no bleach, and bold permanent hair color. Splat products are available at a variety of retailers, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, and Whole Foods, ranging in price from $6.99-$14.99. Visit www.splathaircolor.com or Amazon for more information.

About Developlus: Developlus, a family-founded, female-owned hair care products company based in Southern California, was founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. As leaders in color and formula development, Developlus has always valued the importance of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and empowering everyday women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color. Developlus is accredited and certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business National Council (WBENC), the most relied-upon certification standard for women-owned businesses, authenticating that Developlus is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and managed by women.

Developlus manufactures on-site to ensure every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while most products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

PR CONTACT: Pierce Mattie Communications

Sonya Hartland, [email protected]

SOURCE Developlus