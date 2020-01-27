Splat, the Official Hair Color Partner of Warner Bros. Pictures' action adventure Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Developlus, a California-based Hair Care company that develops hair care and color formulations, announces a partnership between the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures colorful, action-packed film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and Splat Hair Color, the #1 bold semi-permanent mass hair color brand. Splat Hair Color is the official hair color partner of the movie that will be in theaters on February 7.

Splat provides the most extensive, cost-effective, quality hair color experience that offers consumers a full range of bold, low-commitment color products that gently wash out. Fans can recreate Harley Quinn's famous two-tone look with Splat's semi-permanent Pink Fetish and Blue Envy shades in 20 minutes or less.

Beginning January 1, Splat retailers nationwide began carrying seven limited edition Birds of Prey color kits featuring movie characters Harley Quinn, Black Canary and Huntress on the packaging (while supplies last). Colors include Lightening Bleach, Pink Fetish, Blue Envy, Crimson Obsession, Purple Desire, Midnight Amethyst and Midnight Indigo.

"As a woman-owned business, Developlus is thrilled to align Splat with such strong, independent female characters like Harley Quinn and the Birds," said Jenniffer Paulson, Developlus VP of Marketing. "This partnership fits perfectly with our goal of empowering women to be themselves and declare their independence and individuality through hair color."

About Splat :

All Splat formulas are Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, & Gluten Free. Splat is a women and family-owned business and our products are made in Southern California. All products are available at Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens, ranging in price from $6.99-$12.99. Visit www.splathaircolor.com for more information.

About Developlus

Developlus is a third-generation family-owned hair care products company based in Southern California, founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. Leaders in color and formula development, we manufacture on-site to ensure each and every product lives up to industry and customer standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

About The Film

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham's most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya's paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra "Cass" Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson, the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film's executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a Clubhouse Pictures Production, a Kroll & Co. Entertainment Production, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Opening in theatres and IMAX February 7, 2020, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

