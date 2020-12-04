Spleeff Announces New Flavor-Rich Hemp Vapes Now Available on their Web Store

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spleeff today announced an industry-leading full selection of flavor-rich hemp vapes on their online web store. The hemp vapes, which contain no nicotine, were created to provide all the enjoyment that customers of Spleeff have come to expect with the Spleeff natural flavor hemp vape, but with deliciously flavored aromas.

Spleeff Spleeff

In addition to the popular pure, natural hemp vape, customers can now purchase four additional flavors including: Butter Rum, Vanilla Butternut, Crème de Menthe, and Mango. These new flavors further enhance the pleasures of vaping superior hemp with the introduction of great tasting flavor and delightful aromas.

"Our customers have been asking for a wider selection of flavors for a while now. They all enjoy our high-quality hemp vapes but some customers wanted us to bring a wider selection of flavors to not only eliminate the social stigma that still exists when people get a whiff of hemp, but to also provide to smoother and more pleasant aroma for them. We think we knocked it out of the park," said Valerie Cornwall, Vice President of Marketing at Spleeff.

All the hemp vapes are available in 510 compatible cartridges and as part of the launch, customers will get 50% of the purchase price for a new the Spleeff vape devices. The new flavors are also available in discounted group packs called "flights", which include free shipping. Flights are available as three packs and five packs of the various flavors.

Hemp, defined as cannabis containing less than 0.3% THC, was removed from the Schedule 1 controlled substances list making it an ordinary agricultural commodity in The United States, with the passage of the 2018 United States farm bill. THC is the principal psychoactive cannabinoid in cannabis. All Spleeff hemp vape conform to the farm bill specifications and contain non-detectable amounts of THC.

Spleeff is committed to responsible vaping with several layers of security and checks to ensure that not only is anyone under 21 years old prevented from purchasing the vape products, but also to ensures that customers older than 21 are vaping responsibly.

About:

Spleeff is an online hemp brand licensed by the state of Illinois as a Hemp processor. Spleeff leads the hemp market in innovation and quality with its selection of hemp vapes. Spleeff's employees are committed to making the best hemp vapes in the world and creating the best experience for our customers.

Media Contact:

Larry Reiss

312-373-0113

[email protected]

SOURCE Spleeff