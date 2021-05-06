Splenda® Recognized As Consumers' #1 Trusted Brand in Reader's Digest Survey - 3 Years Straight!

To identify the brands that Americans trust the most, Reader's Digest partnered with leading global market research firm, Ipsos, to conduct their annual study which is one of the largest brand studies of its kind, among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. Due to the unusual circumstances of the year, the criteria was expanded to factor in how well Americans think brands have responded to the pandemic. As the top low-calorie sweetener brand in the U.S. and the only one made in the USA, Splenda has worked hard to earn the trust of the public as both a healthier lifestyle option and dependable brand. Throughout the pandemic, they continued to deliver upon this foundation, serving as a reliable brand for consumers and maintaining accessibility to their products in stores and online. Since the onset of Covid-19, consumers are wanting more Splenda and sales have increased by double-digits.

"During the pandemic, we've seen consumers turn to brands they know and trust. Splenda has worked tirelessly for 30 years to gain the trust of its consumers within the sweetener category and being recognized by Reader's Digest Trusted Brand® survey further solidifies that," said Ted Gelov, Chairman & CEO of Heartland Food Products Group. "We're honored to have received this award three years in a row, showing our commitment to our consumers and their confidence in our brand. This is an accolade we're always working to uphold and want to earn for years to come."

Splenda has and continues to be a preferred sweetener for consumers for countless reasons. Whether looking to navigate weight loss, manage diabetes, reduce added sugars, follow the Keto diet or just make healthier lifestyle choices, Splenda delivers a variety of options to help consumers achieve a healthier and balanced lifestyle without sacrificing taste.

Splenda's line features a range of products including low-calorie sweetener products, natural sweeteners such as Splenda® Stevia Sweeteners and Splenda® Monk Fruit Sweeteners, Splenda® Allulose Sweeteners, Coffee Creamers, Diabetes Care Shakes, Sweet Teas and more. To learn more about Splenda, visit https://www.splenda.com/.

About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks made in the USA. Visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com. The SPLENDA® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the SPLENDA® Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA and actively supports healthcare professionals counseling clients to reduce added sugar, manage weight and diabetes, and live an overall healthier lifestyle.

About Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

Trusted Media Brands, Inc. comprises a network of engaged, active readers who genuinely connect with its blend of uplifting and expertly-curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content digitally, via magazines and books, social media, and events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, Trusted Media Brands, is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.trustedmediabrands.com.

*The Splenda® brand family is the sweetener brand recommended most by healthcare professionals clinically treating patients.

§Reader's Digest Trusted Brand is a registered service mark of Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

