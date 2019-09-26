Splendid launches #LoveisSplendid Campaign

"One in eight women will be affected by breast cancer in their lifetime, that is a fact we know but don't feel deeply or daily until it impacts us personally. Showing our support through soft pieces that give back is Splendid's way of comforting those who need it most. Those fighting, suffering, supporting or honoring the memory of...please join us to show love and support today and always." - Holly Shapiro, Creative Director of Splendid.

In addition to the Love is Splendid brand campaign, Splendid is donating a select number of HOPE Kits for women undergoing breast cancer treatment. These care packages are filled with thoughtful items and notes which patients have found to be soothing and encouraging when they needed it most.

About SPLENDID

At Splendid, our aim is to inspire women and spark creativity. We make clothing that's effortlessly put together, that looks great and feels even better. Splendid can be found at its retail locations in the US and Canada, as well as at high-end department and specialty stores domestically, internationally, and online. For a full listing of stores, to shop online or for additional brand information, visit Splendid.com

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer

Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.

