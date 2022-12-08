SPLENDOR® Water, an 'Official Conservation Ambassador of the Galápagos Islands,' Has Partnered with Fundación Jocotoco in Support of the Conservation and Protection of the Galápagos Petrel

SPLENDOR Water joins Jocotoco in their efforts to support the conservation of the flora and fauna of the Galápagos Islands, manage invasive species, protect and reintroduce native species, and the empowerment of communities for long-term sustainability

GALÁPAGOS ISLANDS, Ecuador , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLENDOR® Water , a unique brand of bottled mineral water, sourced from La Maná, Ecuador and an 'Official Conservation Ambassador of the Galápagos Islands,' has partnered with Fundación Jocotoco, an Ecuadorian non-governmental organization. The partnership supports Jocotoco's mission to protect some of the world's most endangered species by conserving their remaining natural habitats in Ecuador as a part of their Galápagos Islands Conservation Program. Jocotoco works in cooperation with local communities, governments and other national and international organizations for the conservation and restoration of key habitats and species throughout the Galápagos Islands.

Fundación de Conservación Jocotoco, an Ecuadorian non-governmental organization (NGO), was created in 1998 to protect areas of critical importance for the conservation of threatened species in Ecuador. They achieve this goal by acquiring and managing land as biological reserves. So far, Jocotoco has established a network of 16 reserves, which together add up to 24,500 hectares.

Alongside Jocotoco, SPLENDOR will focus on the protection of the Petrel of the Galápagos, an endemic bird of the Galápagos Islands that has been classified by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as critically endangered, given that the colonies of nesting are only in five of the 15 islands of the Archipelago. The Petrel populations in the Galápagos have decreased due to the presence of invasive species and the collateral effects of agricultural activities. The Galápagos Islands Conservation Program aims to implement safe nesting areas and efficient mechanisms for the training of park ranger personnel, as well as the development of a data registration system for the monitoring of invasive species, in order to achieve the gradual recovery of Petrel populations in the Galápagos.

"The Galápagos Petrel (Pterodroma phaeopygia) is a critically endangered species, vulnerable to predation by introduced species. It is a species that spends its entire life in the sea, except to nest, which it does in the upper parts of the (Galápagos) islands," said Eliécer Cruz, Director of the Galápagos Program, Fundación Jocotoco. "The Jocotoco Conservation Foundation thanks Splendor Water for their support in restoring the colonies of this seabird, thus increasing their reproductive success. We are building a fence that prevents the entry of pigs and cows into the nesting area of the 'Los Petreles' Reserve."

SPLENDOR will be allocating funds to Jocotoco's Petrel of the Galápagos conservation programs that will help develop and implement the strategies focused on the conservation of the flora and fauna of the Galápagos Islands, managing invasive species, protect and reintroduce native species, empower communities for long term sustainability, and help reduce the levels of contamination resulting from the various economic activities that take place in the Islands. Each of these endeavors work in unison to increase the biodiversity of the Islands, which is a critical piece of establishing sustainability.

SPLENDOR is proud to partner with Fundación Jocotoco in support of their efforts to protect the Petrel of the Galápagos and its natural habitat. The partnership aligns directly with SPLENDOR's own social responsibility efforts and conservation in Ecuador with the commitment to give back to its source and the people of La Maná through policies that support the conservation of the environment, sustainability initiatives such as the Recycle and Return program, for which the company is committed to recovering and reusing 80% of their bottles in the next five years in Ecuador, and the development of long-term philanthropic ventures to better our world. For more information on SPLENDOR visit their website https://splendorwater.com , and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @splendorwater. For more information on Jocotoco visit their website at https://www.jocotoco.org.ec .

