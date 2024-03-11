Splendtastic Unveils New Learning Management System Designed to Transform Employee Training

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splendtastic, an AnswerNet company focused on providing simple business and communications software, proudly announces the relaunch of its Learning Management System (LMS), SplendtasticLMS. The new system is intuitive, customizable, affordable, and designed to transform how companies handle training – making it a necessity and a strategic advantage for operational success.

Splendtastic acquired TrainNOW in 2022, and with it, the company's flagship platform –MyHYPERTrack (now SplendtasticLMS). The relaunched platform fosters teamwork and drives the concept of "collective achievement" by allowing employees throughout the organization to "connect, learn, and grow" together. The software also embraces the potential of remote workforce readiness and retention through advancement opportunities and ongoing employee engagement.

"The SplendtasticLMS team is dedicated to providing our clients the platform, guidance, and tools to deliver higher quality, easy-to-deliver onboarding, training, and ongoing education," said Jana Pudles, Operations Director of SplendtasticLMS. "Our LMS is not just a platform, it's a pathway to providing more immersive and consistent training across the company."

The software offers a user-friendly interface, allowing companies to easily upload, customize, and manage course content to suit their business needs. It also provides licensed-paid access to course library materials that can be integrated into the organization's training, as well as a host of free resources to help inspire the creation, revision, and optimization of course materials.

Other key features include:

Simple, guided onboarding framework for new employees

Roles-based training path delivery, tracking, and management

Individual/team/company-wide updates to deliver compliance recertifications, new SOPs, words of encouragement, and other audience-specific updates

Content hosting and platform creation tools

Interactive modules and quizzes that test & track comprehension and subject mastery

Pudles added, "Knowledge is priceless, but we believe it can also be budget-friendly. But don't let that fool you! Even though our platform is the easiest platform to learn and deploy by a large margin, the richness of its features – coupled with the platform's simplicity – lend itself to limitless creative potential."

SplendtasticLMS is now available for institutions, businesses, and organizations seeking to transform their educational and training experiences.

For more information, visit splendtasticLMS.com

About Splendtastic

Splendtastic, an AnswerNet company, delivers CCAS solutions, BPO automation, billing, team engagement/retention, and security solutions/software for businesses of all sizes and budgets. (splendtasticLMS.com)

About AnswerNet

Headquartered in Willow Grove, PA, AnswerNet is a full-service provider of inbound, outbound, automated, and BPO contact center services. The company has over 30 sites with 2,000 full-time employees across the U.S. and Canada. Specialty business units include Nonprofit, Appointment Setting, Energy, Third-Party Verification, and more. (answernet.com)

