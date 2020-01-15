Splice Machine Announces 3.0 Version of its Intelligent, Distributed SQL Data Platform, Available in Q1 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splice Machine, provider of a scalable SQL database that enables companies to modernize their legacy and custom applications to be agile, data-rich, and intelligent, today announced the next major release of its platform, Splice Machine 3.0, available in early Q1 2020. With exhaustive SQL support, excellent performance for all workloads, native machine learning and AI capabilities, and unified deployment on-premise and on the cloud, Splice Machine's intelligent SQL platform is uniquely positioned as the database of choice for application modernization.

"We are excited about Splice Machine's new 3.0 version with its new disaster recovery capability, offering the ability to have any number of replicated clusters ready for failover instantly," said Charles Boicey, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Clearsense LLC. "Additionally, Splice's new ML Manager 2.0 has Jupyter notebook integration with MLflow and in-database deployment, making machine learning productization easier than ever before."

Features in Splice Machine 3.0 represent major improvements in numerous functional areas including workload management, SQL coverage, backup and high availability (HA), security, data science productivity, and Kubernetes support, making the Platform an attractive database for existing users and new customers. Splice Machine 3.0 represents major improvements in numerous functional areas, including:

"Companies are feeling massive pressure to modernize their legacy custom applications, the bread, and butter of their business, but too often are throwing the baby out with the bathwater by going down the path of rewriting applications to get cost-effective scalability," said Monte Zweben, co-founder and CEO, Splice Machine. "The Splice Machine platform offers a lower risk, lower-cost approach to moving off of platforms like Oracle and IBM DB2 because enterprises can get scale-out, data type flexibility, and in-database machine learning and AI – without abandoning SQL."

Splice Machine is a scalable SQL database that enables companies to modernize their legacy and custom applications to be agile, data-rich, and intelligent – all without re-writes. Splice Machine not only reduces database licensing costs but also enable the applications to add new data sources at a massive scale. Splice Machine enables enterprises to unify analytics and machine learning that used to be on separate platforms to be native to the application thereby reducing ETL latency and infrastructure costs. The Splice Machine data platform can be deployed on-premise or as a fully-managed cloud service.

