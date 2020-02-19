Splice Machine Announces Addition of Philip Fasano to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splice Machine, provider of the only intelligent SQL data platform to power intelligent applications, announced today that Phil Fasano has joined its board of directors. Fasano is a sought-after Fortune 100 C-Level strategist with over 30 years of experience in the financial services, technology, insurance and healthcare industries.

Fasano is currently serving as CEO of Bay Advisors LLC, a strategic advisory firm he founded. A highly regarded IT visionary, Fasano is an influential voice in the push for companies to create, market and leverage technologies to stimulate growth and profitability, and ultimately to provide products and services that productively transform the world.

"I'm excited to join the board of directors at Splice Machine, at a moment of unprecedented technological advancement," said Fasano. "What were once innovative concepts, like AI, machine learning and big data management, are now prerequisites of conducting business. Splice Machine is in a unique position to help organizations face the challenges of modernization and build an infrastructure that drives growth and innovation."

Prior to founding his consultancy, Fasano served as Global CIO and Executive Vice President (EVP) at the Fortune 500 global insurance company American International Group (AIG). At AIG, he worked as a part of the Executive Leadership Team and led AIG Technologies as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Prior to AIG, he served as CIO and EVP at Kaiser Permanente, the largest managed care organization in the United States.

Throughout his career, Fasano has served on many Boards (member or peer) for companies and organizations, such as Cisco Systems, Oracle, Sprint, and Hewlett-Packard Company.

"Phil has been instrumental in the digital transformation of some of the most influential companies of the past two decades," said Monte Zweben, co-founder and CEO of Splice Machine. "As Splice Machine continues to scale, his expertise in enterprise business strategy, financial growth and customer engagement is a huge asset to have on our board of directors."

