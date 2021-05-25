Splice Machine Introduces New Edition of Livewire Operational AI Platform for Industrial Users

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splice Machine , a real-time machine learning and AI solutions provider, today announced the release of Livewire Pulsar, the latest edition of its Livewire open source Operational AI platform for industrial IoT use cases. By using an upgraded Kubernetes architecture, the updated Livewire platform reduces costs, adds new AI features for increased productivity, and delivers a simplified and updated user interface.

"Industrial enterprises have struggled to fully optimize their investments in AI. Our new Livewire Pulsar release makes it easier for companies to implement operational AI capabilities and allow plant operators to quickly leverage anomaly detection and predictive applications to prevent outages and improve overall plant performance," said Monte Zweben, co-founder and CEO, Splice Machine.

The Pulsar edition reduces the cost of ownership by introducing on-demand elastic operations, allowing enterprises to expand or decrease data storage resources depending on need. The new edition enables Apache Spark to scale up or down as needed with new min/max parameters for executors in both online analytical processing (OLAP) database operations and notebooks for ML, and offers an on-premise air gapped solution for plants that lack internet connectivity.

Livewire's new AI capabilities include a Feature Store, which provides a centralized location that allows data teams to better share and reuse curated data for machine learning pipelines. Livewire Pulsar also contains a new anomaly detection solution, plus the ability to incorporate time-series features. All of these improvements will help energy, utility, and chemical plants run more efficiently through better use of data.

Livewire's updated user interface includes a new authentication and authorization security model that considers the multiple constituencies of plant operations, new robot assistants to guide the data science journey, and new self-service trials. Livewire Pulsar also leverages partnerships such as OSIsoft's PI System.

To learn more about Livewire Pulsar, visit livewire.ai .



About Splice Machine

Splice Machine helps businesses see around corners by making it fast and easy to deploy AI applications. Our machine learning solutions predict outcomes in real time, enabling better decisions in the moment for industrial, financial, and healthcare companies. Splice Machine's cutting-edge MLOps capabilities, including the only single-engine Feature Store, powers machine learning at scale. Companies can easily grow from a few models to thousands of models in production to proactively improve business impact. For more information on Splice Machine, visit www.splicemachine.com .

SOURCE Splice Machine

Related Links

http://ww.splicemachine.com

