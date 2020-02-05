Splice Machine Partners with Heirloom Computing to Modernize Mission-Critical Mainframe Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splice Machine , a provider of a scalable SQL database that enables companies to modernize their legacy and custom applications to be agile, data-rich, and intelligent, today announced a new partnership with Heirloom Computing to enable enterprises to modernize legacy, mission-critical, mainframe applications with Splice Machine's intelligent SQL database. Businesses will benefit by at least an order of magnitude, from reengineering applications by hand, to replatforming at compiler-speed to an agile Java ecosystem on a modern data platform. In addition, enterprises will gain access to powerful new functionality by running their applications on the Splice Machine platform, such as leveraging real-time and historical data in analytics and injecting AI and machine learning into their applications.

For decades, mission-critical mainframe applications have anchored the banking, insurance, healthcare, and retail industries, as well as the public sector, all of which require heavy-duty, low latency transaction processing, where downtime would be extremely costly and unacceptable. But mainframe applications are being left behind as businesses strive to transform using distributed computing and public clouds. In large part, this is due to the perception that it's overwhelming, even impossible, to modernize a mainframe application.

"The perception that mainframes can't be modernized is outdated and misguided," said Monte Zweben, co-founder and CEO of Splice Machine. "With Heirloom Computing's cloud-native replatforming solution combined with migration to our scale-out SQL database, the barriers to mainframe modernization are broken down, resulting in reduced costs, increased business agility and entirely new business outcomes through the infusion of AI and machine learning."

Heirloom® automatically replatforms mainframe applications so they execute on any cloud, while preserving critical business logic, user-interfaces, data integrity, and systems security. Replatforming is a fast and accurate compiler-based approach that delivers strategic value through creation of modern agile applications that utilize an open industry-standard deployment model that is cloud-native.

"After decades of working with customers to first build – and now replatform – mainframe applications, we have now reached a tipping point where the benefits of replatforming are essentially business-centric and not solely technical," said Gary Crook, president and CEO of Heirloom Computing. "The partnership with Splice Machine gives those enterprises that have been on the fence about moving off the mainframe yet another compelling reason to act. Splice Machine's unique combination of scale out, SQL and in-database machine learning will help breathe new life and intelligence into their prized mainframe applications."

Heirloom, in combination with Splice Machine, offers enterprises the fastest way to modernize mainframe applications, enabling them to scale out on commodity hardware and leverage more modern, analytical techniques using an intelligent, SQL platform with in-database AI and machine learning.

Splice Machine and Heirloom Computing will be hosting a webinar on February 25, 2020 at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm GMT on modernizing mission-critical mainframe applications.

For more information on Splice Machine, visit www.splicemachine.com . Contact Splice Machine to learn more about becoming a partner.

About Splice Machine

Splice Machine is a scalable SQL database that enables companies to modernize their legacy and custom applications to be agile, data-rich, and intelligent – all without re-writes. Splice Machine not only reduces database licensing costs but also enable the applications to add new data sources at a massive scale. Splice Machine enables enterprises to unify analytics and machine learning that used to be on separate platforms to be native to the application thereby reducing ETL latency and infrastructure costs. The Splice Machine data platform can be deployed on-premise or as a fully-managed cloud service.

Splice Machine is a trademark of Splice Machine, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective registered owners. Trademark use is for identification only and does not imply sponsorship, affiliation, or endorsement.

