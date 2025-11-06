SPLICE Software and Solvrays Partner to Transform P&C and L&A Workflows Through Intelligent Communications and Agentic Automation

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software and Solvrays today announced a strategic partnership connecting enterprise-grade communications with agentic workflow automation to help insurers streamline operations, personalize outreach, and measure performance with real-time intelligence.

The collaboration—unveiled live from InsureTech Connect 2025 in Las Vegas—brings together SPLICE's omnichannel communications platform and Solvrays' agentic automation engine, enabling Property & Casualty (P&C) and Life & Annuities (L&A) carriers to move from communication to coordinated action seamlessly.

"Combining SPLICE's AI voice, and text with Solvrays' agentic workflow automation gives insurers the visibility and speed they've been missing," said Tara Kelly, President & CEO of SPLICE Software.

"Now carriers and TPAs can automate the entire loop—from outreach to insight—with measurable impact," added Bobbie Shrivastav, Co-Founder & CEO of Solvrays.

Driving Measurable Results Across Insurance Lines

For P&C carriers: accelerates claims lifecycle communication , policyholder retention , and catastrophe-response outreach , improving resolution times and satisfaction.





accelerates , , and , improving resolution times and satisfaction. For L&A providers: supports personalized policy onboarding , beneficiary updates , and lapse-prevention programs for stronger engagement and compliance.





supports personalized , , and programs for stronger engagement and compliance. For TPAs and enterprise partners: provides unified dashboards that reveal workflow bottlenecks, agent performance, and customer sentiment in real time.

"The ability to instantly transform omnichannel text and voice conversations into structured data provides the fuel that powers AI, providing the speed and immediacy that customers expect, with the efficiency and precision that carriers, MGAs, and TPAs need."

Meredith Barnes-Cook

Senior Principal, Insurance Practice - Datos Insights

Enterprise-Grade Scale, Security & Speed

The integrated solution is built for complex carrier ecosystems, it supports multi-channel communications across voice, text, chat, and email, seamlessly connected to Solvrays' agentic automation and analytics environment.

