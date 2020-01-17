SPLICE Software Included in "10 Most Trustable Insurance Tech Solution Providers to Watch in 2020" by The Technology Headlines

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, which specializes in using big and small data and voice technologies to drive customer engagement, announced today that the company was named one of the 10 Most Trustable Insurance Tech Solution Providers to Watch in 2020 by The Technology Headlines, a knowledge platform for enterprise IT community leaders. The publication's January issue includes a feature story on SPLICE and Tara Kelly, the company's founder, president and CEO.

In its overview of the company, the article highlights Kelly's inspiration for creating SPLICE: a faulty AI-driven customer interface at a bank that left her thinking there had to be a better way to use customer data in automated interactions. Nearly a decade and a half later, SPLICE is providing that "better way" for clients in the insurance, financial services and retail sectors, giving forward-thinking organizations the ability to deliver personalized, data-driven messages seamlessly across multiple platforms.

"Trust is incredibly important in any industry, but especially in the insurance sector, so it's an honor to be included on the 10 Most Trustable list," said Kelly. "SPLICE helps insurance companies find out what's broken in their communication processes, and we give clients the power to deliver consistent, on-brand, automated communications and conversations that improve the customer experience. Working with SPLICE makes what can seem like an overwhelmingly complicated digital landscape easy to navigate."

The Technology Headlines profiled SPLICE Software's Data-Driven Dialogs®, which use relevant customer data to securely deliver personalized messages, enabling insurers to provide valuable information in a consistent brand voice across platforms (email, voice, text, digital assistants, etc.) to build and strengthen customer relationships. The SPLICE platform also simplifies management of customer consent and preferences to create trust and achieves the industry's highest open and engagement rates.

To compile its 10 Most Trustable Insurance Tech Solution Providers to Watch in 2020 list, The Technology Headlines team considered key industry players' ability to create customer loyalty and roll out innovative products and services over time. The editorial team honored SPLICE Software for the company's proven ability to build trust with client organizations of all sizes.

Carlos Chavez, editor-in-chief of The Technology Headlines, said, "It was a great pleasure reviewing these companies, as they all had inspiring as well as thought-provoking stories to share." Nicole Anderson, senior editor at the Technology Headlines, further added, "Our editorial team has not only selected the companies on account of their services, but also on their abilities to transform the user-experience of customers."

A flipbook version of The Technology Headlines' profile on SPLICE can be viewed online here. For more information about SPLICE Software's groundbreaking suite of customer engagement solutions, please visit splicesoftware.com.

About SPLICE Software

SPLICE Software is in the business of driving REAL conversations with customers for insurers, financial institutions, retailers, and healthcare providers. Our Data-Driven Dialogs® enable you to send automated messages triggered by your systems and/or CRM to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, and email. Our Customer-Driven Dialogs™ enable you to respond to requests for information initiated by your clients in real time, through text message, web chat, social apps like Facebook Messenger & WhatsApp, and/or home assistant devices like Amazon Echo & Google Home. SPLICE allows you to capture & manage customers' permissions and preferences–enabling you to personalize, test and measure like never before. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website, connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware.

About The Technology Headlines

The Technology Headlines covers major industry trends in the U.S. and APAC markets, and is working alongside leading players to document the opinions and the expectations of the global tech community. It also supports the established players in the market to unveil a commercial launch of their new products through its content-marketing platform.

Contact:

Courtney Baumann

splice@sspr.com

SOURCE SPLICE Software

Related Links

https://www.splicesoftware.com

