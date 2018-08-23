SPLICE Software Launches SynthIA™, an Intelligent Audio Platform to Power Voice-First Solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software announced today that its groundbreaking SynthIATM platform is accepting applications for beta users. SynthIA, which stands for "synthesized intelligent audio," creates, stores and manages voice audio segments for all channels, with release 1 focusing on voice-first channels like Amazon Echo and Google Home. SynthIA is a workflow automation platform that enables voice-based communication across multiple channels and it is fun, safe and easy to use.

"SynthIA does for audio what cloud-based image management platforms did for visual assets—where image management systems collect beautiful assets to see, SynthIA allows companies to manage beautiful assets to hear," said Tara Kelly, President & CEO of SPLICE Software. "Voice is increasingly essential in the modern customer experience, so companies that maximize their digital audio assets have an advantage. SynthIA's cloud-based library management system makes using voice flexible and easy, even for a non-techie, which in turn lets organizations humanize their conversations with customers."

Using SPLICE Software's patented Data-Driven Dialogs® technology, SynthIA provides an intuitive workflow to deploy customized speech on a scheduled and on-demand basis for voice-first device interactions, SMS, and inbound and outbound PBX. The platform accepts input from artificial intelligence and provides visualization and auditory tools to humanize the automated voice experience. Users can test synthesized voice audio, measure interactions that are tagged for all possible content, and create an intelligent voice file library.

SynthIA allows brands to create contextually aware content in a voice chosen for their specific brand, accommodating companies with established spokespeople as well as organizations that want to tailor voice interactions for region and dialect. SynthIA's simple interface makes it easy to create and measure interactions with customers to see what works and what doesn't. The script builder will take real-time data input and adjust tone, emotion, language and phrasing to consistently deliver a great customer experience.

"We're in business to harness technology and the power of the human voice to create deeper connections," Kelly said. "There are so many use cases where SynthIA's unique capabilities can help people share knowledge, improve transparency, and take care of each other. Aside from the many commercial applications, SynthIA can be used to humanize automated interactions in care-giving scenarios, such as medication reminders in a home-town dialect for elderly patients. The possibilities are almost limitless."

Users don't need deep technical expertise to use SynthIA — the interface is intuitive, and connectivity is seamless via licensed use of the platform and API to enable third-party access to assembled audio messages for a range of purposes, including one-to-one videos, personalized audio in video games, interactive media for hospitality, retail, entertainment and more. SynthIA is platform-agnostic, which means companies only have to develop the dialog once and then deploy their audio asset across multiple platforms, saving time and money while avoiding maintenance issues.

SPLICE offers SynthIA users an array of stock voice options, including Amazon Polly, that can be used on a standalone basis or enhanced with proprietary libraries, as well as templates. The company also provides guides for proactive customer notifications, such as payment due dates and amounts, delivery dates, available credit, fraud alerts, order status updates and much more.

SPLICE Software blends art and science to create stronger connections and improve the customer experience for insurers, bankers, healthcare providers and retailers. Our cloud-based Dialog Suite™ uses big data & Artificial Intelligence to deliver personalized voice & SMS messages at critical moments along the customer journey. Our solutions allow you to connect with customers via their channels of choice; and, enable you to safely collect and efficiently manage customers' permissions and preferences so you can personalize, test and measure like never before. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website, connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware.

