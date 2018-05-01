SPLICE Software Receives 2017 CUSTOMER Magazine Workforce Optimization Innovation Award

Data-Driven Dialogs® let users issue critical automated voice messages to deliver catastrophe warnings, post-catastrophe service updates, branch closure notifications and more, keeping customers and other stakeholders informed. The collaborative IntView ™ dashboard from SPLICE allows users to visualize weather and social event data in real time, integrating information from partners like IBM Watson, AccuWeather, the Weather Channel and Twitter for a holistic view. By leveraging the power of crowd knowledge, AI and big data, users can make more informed decisions. Welli ™ allows users to geolocate team members with an interactive mobile program, ensuring that crews are safe and ready to deploy. With timely confirmation of team location and status, emergency managers can activate plans with confidence and engage in two-way communication to update status and ensure readiness as events unfold. Together, these enhancements make SPLICE Software's Emergency Management Solutions a critical ally when seconds matter.

"Emergencies happen, and your business resiliency will be tested. How you handle it both internally and externally says a lot about your culture," said Tara Kelly, President & CEO of SPLICE Software. "We use big data and AI to give you a head start, then we help ensure your team members are safe and accounted for, giving you the ability to deploy your workforce to the most urgent customer issues while keeping customers informed. After all, we believe in data for good."

The 2017 CUSTOMER Magazine Workforce Optimization Innovation Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor SPLICE Software with a 2017 Workforce Optimization Innovation Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its Emergency Management Solutions have proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from SPLICE Software in 2018 and beyond."

